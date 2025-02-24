КотировкиРазделы
BOOM: DMC Global Inc

7.29 USD 0.29 (4.14%)
Сектор: Энергетика Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс BOOM за сегодня изменился на 4.14%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 6.75, а максимальная — 7.34.

Следите за динамикой DMC Global Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
6.75 7.34
Годовой диапазон
6.02 13.78
Предыдущее закрытие
7.00
Open
7.00
Bid
7.29
Ask
7.59
Low
6.75
High
7.34
Объем
302
Дневное изменение
4.14%
Месячное изменение
9.30%
6-месячное изменение
-12.90%
Годовое изменение
-43.05%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.