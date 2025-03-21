Moedas / BFRI
BFRI: Biofrontera Inc
0.86 USD 0.01 (1.18%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BFRI para hoje mudou para 1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.84 e o mais alto foi 0.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Biofrontera Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFRI Notícias
- Biofrontera Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Earnings call transcript: Biofrontera Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, net loss
- Lineage Cell (LCTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Biofrontera appoints George Jones as chief commercial officer
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Biofrontera stock rises after restructuring agreement with Biofrontera AG
- Biofrontera Inc. Announces Major Restructuring of Relationship With Biofrontera AG Backed By $11 Million Investment
- Biofrontera in talks with AG parent for possible merger or deal terms
- biofrontera inc. revises proxy statement disclosure
- Biofrontera secures patent for Ameluz formulation until 2043
- Biofrontera stock hits 52-week low at $0.58 amid market challenges
- Benchmark cuts Biofrontera stock target to $2.75, keeps Buy rating
- Earnings call transcript: Biofrontera Q1 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- Biofrontera extends Ameluz patent to 2043 for acne treatment
- Biofrontera Inc. faces Nasdaq delisting over share price
- Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.84 0.90
Faixa anual
0.54 2.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.85
- Open
- 0.84
- Bid
- 0.86
- Ask
- 1.16
- Low
- 0.84
- High
- 0.90
- Volume
- 31
- Mudança diária
- 1.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.17%
- Mudança anual
- -35.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh