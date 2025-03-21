Währungen / BFRI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BFRI: Biofrontera Inc
0.85 USD 0.01 (1.16%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BFRI hat sich für heute um -1.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.89 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Biofrontera Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFRI News
- Biofrontera Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Earnings call transcript: Biofrontera Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, net loss
- Lineage Cell (LCTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Biofrontera appoints George Jones as chief commercial officer
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Biofrontera stock rises after restructuring agreement with Biofrontera AG
- Biofrontera Inc. Announces Major Restructuring of Relationship With Biofrontera AG Backed By $11 Million Investment
- Biofrontera in talks with AG parent for possible merger or deal terms
- biofrontera inc. revises proxy statement disclosure
- Biofrontera secures patent for Ameluz formulation until 2043
- Biofrontera stock hits 52-week low at $0.58 amid market challenges
- Benchmark cuts Biofrontera stock target to $2.75, keeps Buy rating
- Earnings call transcript: Biofrontera Q1 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- Biofrontera extends Ameluz patent to 2043 for acne treatment
- Biofrontera Inc. faces Nasdaq delisting over share price
- Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
0.85 0.89
Jahresspanne
0.54 2.21
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.86
- Eröffnung
- 0.87
- Bid
- 0.85
- Ask
- 1.15
- Tief
- 0.85
- Hoch
- 0.89
- Volumen
- 49
- Tagesänderung
- -1.16%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 4.94%
- Jahresänderung
- -36.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K