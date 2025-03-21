通貨 / BFRI
BFRI: Biofrontera Inc
0.86 USD 0.01 (1.18%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BFRIの今日の為替レートは、1.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.84の安値と0.90の高値で取引されました。
Biofrontera Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BFRI News
- Biofrontera Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Earnings call transcript: Biofrontera Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, net loss
- Lineage Cell (LCTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Biofrontera appoints George Jones as chief commercial officer
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Biofrontera stock rises after restructuring agreement with Biofrontera AG
- Biofrontera Inc. Announces Major Restructuring of Relationship With Biofrontera AG Backed By $11 Million Investment
- Biofrontera in talks with AG parent for possible merger or deal terms
- biofrontera inc. revises proxy statement disclosure
- Biofrontera secures patent for Ameluz formulation until 2043
- Biofrontera stock hits 52-week low at $0.58 amid market challenges
- Benchmark cuts Biofrontera stock target to $2.75, keeps Buy rating
- Earnings call transcript: Biofrontera Q1 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- Biofrontera extends Ameluz patent to 2043 for acne treatment
- Biofrontera Inc. faces Nasdaq delisting over share price
- Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
0.84 0.90
1年のレンジ
0.54 2.21
- 以前の終値
- 0.85
- 始値
- 0.84
- 買値
- 0.86
- 買値
- 1.16
- 安値
- 0.84
- 高値
- 0.90
- 出来高
- 31
- 1日の変化
- 1.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.17%
- 1年の変化
- -35.34%
