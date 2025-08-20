Moedas / AGNC
AGNC: AGNC Investment Corp
10.21 USD 0.08 (0.79%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AGNC para hoje mudou para 0.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.14 e o mais alto foi 10.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AGNC Investment Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AGNC Notícias
Faixa diária
10.14 10.31
Faixa anual
7.85 10.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.13
- Open
- 10.17
- Bid
- 10.21
- Ask
- 10.51
- Low
- 10.14
- High
- 10.31
- Volume
- 13.040 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.02%
- Mudança anual
- -2.39%
