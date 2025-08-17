Currencies / AGNC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AGNC: AGNC Investment Corp
10.17 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGNC exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.16 and at a high of 10.23.
Follow AGNC Investment Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGNC News
- Want to Earn a Safe 10.5% Annual Yield and Be Paid Monthly? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks.
- Preferreds Weekly Review: AGNC Follows NLY With A Fixed-Rate Offering
- AGNC: Forget The Common Shares. Buy The Preferreds (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Wall Street Analysts See AGNC Investment (AGNC) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Cramer Won't Buy UnitedHealth Under Probe, But Says Some Think 'The Worst Is Over' - AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Yield Curve Steepening Implications For The Income Market
- Better Dividend Stock: AGNC Investment vs. Federal Realty
- 14% Yield, Paid Monthly: AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- AGNC Investment prices $300 million depositary shares offering
- AGNC Investment: Excited For The Future After Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Address
- Annaly Jumps 20.6% in a Year: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- AGNC vs. STWD: Which High-Yield REIT Delivers Better Stability?
- Is AGNC Investment Stock a Buy Now?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Could Buying AGNC Investment Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
- Want an Extra $1,000 in Annual Dividend Payments? Invest $9,700 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
- Annaly (NLY) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Earnings call transcript: AGNC Investment sees negative Q2 2025 economic return
- AGNC Investment (AGNC) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Two Harbors: A Costly Court Loss, But A Contrarian Play? (NYSE:TWO)
- Better Dividend Stock: AGNC Investment vs. Realty Income
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
Daily Range
10.16 10.23
Year Range
7.85 10.63
- Previous Close
- 10.19
- Open
- 10.19
- Bid
- 10.17
- Ask
- 10.47
- Low
- 10.16
- High
- 10.23
- Volume
- 4.443 K
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.60%
- Year Change
- -2.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%