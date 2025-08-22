Valute / AGNC
AGNC: AGNC Investment Corp
9.97 USD 0.13 (1.29%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGNC ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.94 e ad un massimo di 10.13.
Segui le dinamiche di AGNC Investment Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.94 10.13
Intervallo Annuale
7.85 10.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.10
- Apertura
- 10.11
- Bid
- 9.97
- Ask
- 10.27
- Minimo
- 9.94
- Massimo
- 10.13
- Volume
- 14.844 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.68%
20 settembre, sabato