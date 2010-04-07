Trade Assistant Auto Close
- Utilitários
- Kashif Hameed
- Versão: 1.3
- Atualizado: 18 julho 2023
- Ativações: 20
Trade Assistant for MT4
This trade assistant manages your open orders in different ways;
1. Set a Profit Amount and when your Orders Total profit reaches that amount. Trade Assistant will close all Open Positions. (Change the amount with +- Button on the Panel)
2. Close all Open Orders
3. Close all Pending Orders
4. Select up to 5 different pairs and view live profit/loss separately, You can close all trades of that selected pair by one click.
A lot more to come…Price will increase will new features…so hurry up
Trail Stop
Trail Stop Pair wise
Trail Stop Magic Number wise
Trail Stop by High Low of Previous Candles
Break even
Partial close and break even
And many more feature.