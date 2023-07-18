Trade Assistant Auto Close

Trade Assistant for MT4

This trade assistant manages your open orders in different ways;

1.       Set a Profit Amount and when your Orders Total profit reaches that amount. Trade Assistant will close all Open Positions. (Change the amount with +- Button on the Panel)

2.       Close all Open Orders

3.       Close all Pending Orders

4.       Select up to 5 different pairs and view live profit/loss separately, You can close all trades of that selected pair by one click.

A lot more to come…Price will increase will new features…so hurry up

Trail Stop

Trail Stop Pair wise

Trail Stop Magic Number wise

Trail Stop by High Low of Previous Candles

Break even

Partial close and break even

And many more feature.


