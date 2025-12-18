시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Dr javi cheary 1
Ali Nafisi

Dr javi cheary 1

Ali Nafisi
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 45%
Deltafx-Real
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
214
이익 거래:
160 (74.76%)
손실 거래:
54 (25.23%)
최고의 거래:
61.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-43.32 USD
총 수익:
1 852.56 USD (55 357 pips)
총 손실:
-1 398.17 USD (43 395 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (199.65 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
204.60 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
4.05%
최대 입금량:
5.32%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
26
평균 유지 시간:
15 분
회복 요인:
1.56
롱(주식매수):
131 (61.21%)
숏(주식차입매도):
83 (38.79%)
수익 요인:
1.32
기대수익:
2.12 USD
평균 이익:
11.58 USD
평균 손실:
-25.89 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-96.42 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-96.42 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
33.76%
연간 예측:
409.64%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
20.63 USD
최대한의:
290.76 USD (22.84%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.84% (290.76 USD)
자본금별:
3.94% (53.56 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ECNx 214
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.ECNx 454
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.ECNx 12K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +61.28 USD
최악의 거래: -43 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +199.65 USD
연속 최대 손실: -96.42 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Deltafx-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 00:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 21:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 10:23
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
