- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ECNx
|214
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.ECNx
|454
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.ECNx
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Deltafx-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Why Trade with BreakThrust Pro EA?
No Risky Strategy, Low Drawdown 8%
Adapt to market changes in real time without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies?
Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, BreakThrust Pro EA adapts to you.
Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.
Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose BreakThrust Pro EA—where smart automation meets real results.
Let BreakThrust Pro do the hard work for you. Enjoy stress-free trading with an intelligent breakout strategy that puts safety first.
Start trading smarter today with BreakThrust Pro – The safer way to capture market breakouts!
USD
USD
USD