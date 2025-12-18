SignalsSections
Alireza Kalamati

One Gold

Alireza Kalamati
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Deltafx-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
118 (72.83%)
Loss Trades:
44 (27.16%)
Best trade:
61.28 USD
Worst trade:
-43.32 USD
Gross Profit:
1 445.49 USD (41 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 143.23 USD (34 959 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (179.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
204.60 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
10.72%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
110 (67.90%)
Short Trades:
52 (32.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
12.25 USD
Average Loss:
-25.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-71.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.37%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.63 USD
Maximal:
290.76 USD (22.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.84% (290.76 USD)
By Equity:
3.94% (53.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ECNx 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ECNx 302
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ECNx 6.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.28 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Deltafx-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

nice bot
2025.12.24 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 00:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 21:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 10:23
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month.

