- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|265
|BTCUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|254
|BTCUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|BTCUSD
|98K
|EURUSD
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 11"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Gold Trading Strategy | Medium-Term | Strict Risk Management
This signal is based on my personal trading approach developed and refined since 2015, focusing on quality trades rather than high frequency.
The strategy trades XAUUSD (Gold) only, using medium-term market structure, with no grid, no martingale, and every trade protected by stop loss and take profit.
I prioritize capital preservation, consistency, and controlled drawdowns. Trades are taken selectively, which means some days may have no trades at all. This is intentional and part of the risk management process.
Strategy Highlights:
- Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only
- Medium-term execution (not scalping)
- Low trade frequency
- No grid, no martingale
- All positions use stop loss and take profit
- Strict money and risk management
- Designed to perform in trending market conditions
Performance Profile:
- Historical performance shows monthly returns varying between 20% and 50%, depending on market conditions
- Risk is always controlled and adapted to account size
- Drawdowns are actively managed and limited
Recommended Broker Setup:
To ensure execution quality and risk alignment with my master account, I recommend:
- Broker: Vantage Markets
- Account Type: MT4 – STP
- Leverage: As per your risk profile
- Registration link:
👉 https://vigco.co/la-com/JFPiy6QD
Using the same broker helps maintain similar spreads, execution speed, and overall performance consistency.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper risk settings and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
