Gold Trading Strategy | Medium-Term | Strict Risk Management





This signal is based on my personal trading approach developed and refined since 2015, focusing on quality trades rather than high frequency.





The strategy trades XAUUSD (Gold) only, using medium-term market structure, with no grid, no martingale, and every trade protected by stop loss and take profit.





I prioritize capital preservation, consistency, and controlled drawdowns. Trades are taken selectively, which means some days may have no trades at all. This is intentional and part of the risk management process.









Strategy Highlights:









Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only

Medium-term execution (not scalping)

Low trade frequency

No grid, no martingale

All positions use stop loss and take profit

Strict money and risk management

Designed to perform in trending market conditions













Performance Profile:









Historical performance shows monthly returns varying between 20% and 50%, depending on market conditions

Risk is always controlled and adapted to account size

Drawdowns are actively managed and limited













Recommended Broker Setup:









To ensure execution quality and risk alignment with my master account, I recommend:





Broker: Vantage Markets

Account Type: MT4 – STP

Leverage: As per your risk profile

Registration link:

https://vigco.co/la-com/JFPiy6QD









Using the same broker helps maintain similar spreads, execution speed, and overall performance consistency.













⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper risk settings and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.