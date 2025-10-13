시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Richard Willians
Juliano Gattis

Richard Willians

Juliano Gattis
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 229%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
277
이익 거래:
234 (84.47%)
손실 거래:
43 (15.52%)
최고의 거래:
7.45 USD
최악의 거래:
-31.27 USD
총 수익:
430.47 USD (141 527 pips)
총 손실:
-166.60 USD (18 410 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
43 (101.85 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
101.85 USD (43)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
5.12%
최대 입금량:
22.63%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
40 분
회복 요인:
4.71
롱(주식매수):
248 (89.53%)
숏(주식차입매도):
29 (10.47%)
수익 요인:
2.58
기대수익:
0.95 USD
평균 이익:
1.84 USD
평균 손실:
-3.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-30.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-31.27 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
25.07%
연간 예측:
304.24%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
55.98 USD (15.67%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.28% (55.98 USD)
자본금별:
25.08% (52.42 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 265
BTCUSD 10
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 254
BTCUSD 10
EURUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 26K
BTCUSD 98K
EURUSD -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +7.45 USD
최악의 거래: -31 USD
연속 최대 이익: 43
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +101.85 USD
연속 최대 손실: -30.65 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 11"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 11
3.63 × 1973
GMI-Live08
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.79 × 669
FusionMarkets-Demo
6.00 × 4
Gold Trading Strategy | Medium-Term | Strict Risk Management


This signal is based on my personal trading approach developed and refined since 2015, focusing on quality trades rather than high frequency.


The strategy trades XAUUSD (Gold) only, using medium-term market structure, with no grid, no martingale, and every trade protected by stop loss and take profit.


I prioritize capital preservation, consistency, and controlled drawdowns. Trades are taken selectively, which means some days may have no trades at all. This is intentional and part of the risk management process.



Strategy Highlights:



  • Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only
  • Medium-term execution (not scalping)
  • Low trade frequency
  • No grid, no martingale
  • All positions use stop loss and take profit
  • Strict money and risk management
  • Designed to perform in trending market conditions




Performance Profile:



  • Historical performance shows monthly returns varying between 20% and 50%, depending on market conditions
  • Risk is always controlled and adapted to account size
  • Drawdowns are actively managed and limited




Recommended Broker Setup:



To ensure execution quality and risk alignment with my master account, I recommend:




Using the same broker helps maintain similar spreads, execution speed, and overall performance consistency.




⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper risk settings and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 12:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 22:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 00:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.15 04:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.15 04:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
