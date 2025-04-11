- 자본
📌 FXPIPSGAINER – Gold Trading Strategy (Safe-Haven Focus)
Gold has historically been considered a safe-haven asset, and our FXPIPSGAINER EA is designed to trade Gold professionally with strict money-management, discipline, and long-term stability in mind.
This is a Set & Forget automated trading system —
no manual intervention is needed. The EA manages all trades automatically.
⚙️ Strategy Concept
Our system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit for each position.
Instead, every trade is opened with a structured risk-recovery plan, helping the account remain stable during temporary drawdowns.
The EA is engineered to operate effectively in both trending and ranging markets, targeting consistent long-term performance rather than short-term gains.
📊 Recommended Settings
🔹 XM Micro Account
-
Balance: $1,000 USD
-
Lots: Buy 0.13 / Sell 0.10
🔹 Cent Account
-
Balance: $100 USD (10,000 USC)
-
Lots: 0.01 cent lot
🏦 Recommended Brokers
You may use any reliable broker, however our system performs strongly with the following:
✔ OneRoyal
✔ HFM
✔ LiteFinance
✔ Exness
✔ FBS
✔ XM
✔ JustMarkets
✔ Vantage Markets
🔸 Swap-free (Islamic) accounts are recommended for best performance.
💰 Profit Expectation
-
Target: 5–10% per month
-
Long-term goal: ~100% yearly
-
Best suited for traders willing to hold for minimum 3–6 months
This is a long-term investment approach, not a quick-profit system.
🛡 Risk Management & Safety
-
Preferred Leverage: 1:50 or lower
-
Target Drawdown: below 30%
(in rare high-volatility periods DD may temporarily reach ~40%)
All trading activity is closely monitored, with strong focus on capital protection, controlled exposure and sustainable growth.
🧠 Trading Philosophy
Patience is our greatest asset.
FXPIPSGAINER is designed for traders who prefer:
✅ steady compounding
✅ professional money management
✅ reduced emotional stress
✅ consistent long-term performance
Let the robot work — this is a true Set & Forget system.
