Mohammad Zahirul Islam

Fxpipsgainer01

Mohammad Zahirul Islam
0 리뷰
안정성
63
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 165%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 641
이익 거래:
1 136 (69.22%)
손실 거래:
505 (30.77%)
최고의 거래:
18.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-35.19 USD
총 수익:
3 956.64 USD (3 537 133 pips)
총 손실:
-2 861.25 USD (2 761 445 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
32 (99.32 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
99.32 USD (32)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
6.53%
최근 거래:
13 분 전
주별 거래 수:
26
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
9.65
롱(주식매수):
1 130 (68.86%)
숏(주식차입매도):
511 (31.14%)
수익 요인:
1.38
기대수익:
0.67 USD
평균 이익:
3.48 USD
평균 손실:
-5.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-11.58 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-50.35 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
8.65%
연간 예측:
104.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.80 USD
최대한의:
113.55 USD (9.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.78% (113.55 USD)
자본금별:
46.44% (487.93 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 1641
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLDmicro 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLDmicro 776K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +18.76 USD
최악의 거래: -35 USD
연속 최대 이익: 32
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +99.32 USD
연속 최대 손실: -11.58 USD

📌 FXPIPSGAINER – Gold Trading Strategy (Safe-Haven Focus)

Gold has historically been considered a safe-haven asset, and our FXPIPSGAINER EA is designed to trade Gold professionally with strict money-management, discipline, and long-term stability in mind.

This is a Set & Forget automated trading system
no manual intervention is needed. The EA manages all trades automatically.

⚙️ Strategy Concept

Our system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit for each position.
Instead, every trade is opened with a structured risk-recovery plan, helping the account remain stable during temporary drawdowns.

The EA is engineered to operate effectively in both trending and ranging markets, targeting consistent long-term performance rather than short-term gains.

📊 Recommended Settings

🔹 XM Micro Account

  • Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Lots: Buy 0.13 / Sell 0.10

🔹 Cent Account

  • Balance: $100 USD (10,000 USC)

  • Lots: 0.01 cent lot

🏦 Recommended Brokers

You may use any reliable broker, however our system performs strongly with the following:

✔ OneRoyal
✔ HFM
✔ LiteFinance
✔ Exness
✔ FBS
✔ XM
✔ JustMarkets
✔ Vantage Markets

🔸 Swap-free (Islamic) accounts are recommended for best performance.

💰 Profit Expectation

  • Target: 5–10% per month

  • Long-term goal: ~100% yearly

  • Best suited for traders willing to hold for minimum 3–6 months

This is a long-term investment approach, not a quick-profit system.

🛡 Risk Management & Safety

  • Preferred Leverage: 1:50 or lower

  • Target Drawdown: below 30%
    (in rare high-volatility periods DD may temporarily reach ~40%)

All trading activity is closely monitored, with strong focus on capital protection, controlled exposure and sustainable growth.

🧠 Trading Philosophy

Patience is our greatest asset.

FXPIPSGAINER is designed for traders who prefer:

✅ steady compounding
✅ professional money management
✅ reduced emotional stress
✅ consistent long-term performance

Let the robot work — this is a true Set & Forget system.


