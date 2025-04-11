📌 FXPIPSGAINER – Gold Trading Strategy (Safe-Haven Focus)

Gold has historically been considered a safe-haven asset, and our FXPIPSGAINER EA is designed to trade Gold professionally with strict money-management, discipline, and long-term stability in mind.

This is a Set & Forget automated trading system —

no manual intervention is needed. The EA manages all trades automatically.

⚙️ Strategy Concept

Our system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit for each position.

Instead, every trade is opened with a structured risk-recovery plan, helping the account remain stable during temporary drawdowns.

The EA is engineered to operate effectively in both trending and ranging markets, targeting consistent long-term performance rather than short-term gains.

📊 Recommended Settings

🔹 XM Micro Account

Balance: $1,000 USD

Lots: Buy 0.13 / Sell 0.10

🔹 Cent Account

Balance: $100 USD (10,000 USC)

Lots: 0.01 cent lot

🏦 Recommended Brokers

You may use any reliable broker, however our system performs strongly with the following:

✔ OneRoyal

✔ HFM

✔ LiteFinance

✔ Exness

✔ FBS

✔ XM

✔ JustMarkets

✔ Vantage Markets

🔸 Swap-free (Islamic) accounts are recommended for best performance.

💰 Profit Expectation

Target: 5–10% per month

Long-term goal: ~100% yearly

Best suited for traders willing to hold for minimum 3–6 months

This is a long-term investment approach, not a quick-profit system.

🛡 Risk Management & Safety

Preferred Leverage: 1:50 or lower

Target Drawdown: below 30%

(in rare high-volatility periods DD may temporarily reach ~40%)

All trading activity is closely monitored, with strong focus on capital protection, controlled exposure and sustainable growth.

🧠 Trading Philosophy

Patience is our greatest asset.

FXPIPSGAINER is designed for traders who prefer:

✅ steady compounding

✅ professional money management

✅ reduced emotional stress

✅ consistent long-term performance

Let the robot work — this is a true Set & Forget system.