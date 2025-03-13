- 개요
VTVT: vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A
VTVT 환율이 오늘 -7.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.41이고 고가는 23.74이었습니다.
vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is VTVT stock price today?
vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A stock is priced at 22.41 today. It trades within 22.41 - 23.74, yesterday's close was 24.10, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of VTVT shows these updates.
Does vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A stock pay dividends?
vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A is currently valued at 22.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 56.28% and USD. View the chart live to track VTVT movements.
How to buy VTVT stock?
You can buy vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A shares at the current price of 22.41. Orders are usually placed near 22.41 or 22.71, while 16 and -3.70% show market activity. Follow VTVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTVT stock?
Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 12.62 - 26.98 and current price 22.41. Many compare -0.75% and 14.98% before placing orders at 22.41 or 22.71. Explore the VTVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vtv Therapeutics Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vtv Therapeutics Inc. in the past year was 26.98. Within 12.62 - 26.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Vtv Therapeutics Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vtv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) over the year was 12.62. Comparing it with the current 22.41 and 12.62 - 26.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTVT stock split?
vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.10, and 56.28% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.10
- 시가
- 23.27
- Bid
- 22.41
- Ask
- 22.71
- 저가
- 22.41
- 고가
- 23.74
- 볼륨
- 16
- 일일 변동
- -7.01%
- 월 변동
- -0.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.98%
- 년간 변동율
- 56.28%