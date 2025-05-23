What is URNM stock price today? Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock is priced at 61.80 today. It trades within 60.94 - 62.05, yesterday's close was 59.65, and trading volume reached 516. The live price chart of URNM shows these updates.

Does Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock pay dividends? Sprott Uranium Miners ETF is currently valued at 61.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.80% and USD. View the chart live to track URNM movements.

How to buy URNM stock? You can buy Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares at the current price of 61.80. Orders are usually placed near 61.80 or 62.10, while 516 and 1.36% show market activity. Follow URNM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into URNM stock? Investing in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.60 - 62.12 and current price 61.80. Many compare 3.52% and 74.82% before placing orders at 61.80 or 62.10. Explore the URNM price chart live with daily changes.

What are North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the past year was 62.12. Within 27.60 - 62.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Uranium Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) over the year was 27.60. Comparing it with the current 61.80 and 27.60 - 62.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URNM moves on the chart live for more details.