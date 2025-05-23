시세섹션
URNM: Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

61.80 USD 2.15 (3.60%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

URNM 환율이 오늘 3.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.94이고 고가는 62.05이었습니다.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is URNM stock price today?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock is priced at 61.80 today. It trades within 60.94 - 62.05, yesterday's close was 59.65, and trading volume reached 516. The live price chart of URNM shows these updates.

Does Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock pay dividends?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF is currently valued at 61.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.80% and USD. View the chart live to track URNM movements.

How to buy URNM stock?

You can buy Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares at the current price of 61.80. Orders are usually placed near 61.80 or 62.10, while 516 and 1.36% show market activity. Follow URNM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into URNM stock?

Investing in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.60 - 62.12 and current price 61.80. Many compare 3.52% and 74.82% before placing orders at 61.80 or 62.10. Explore the URNM price chart live with daily changes.

What are North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the past year was 62.12. Within 27.60 - 62.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Uranium Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) over the year was 27.60. Comparing it with the current 61.80 and 27.60 - 62.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URNM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did URNM stock split?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.65, and 28.80% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
60.94 62.05
년간 변동
27.60 62.12
이전 종가
59.65
시가
60.97
Bid
61.80
Ask
62.10
저가
60.94
고가
62.05
볼륨
516
일일 변동
3.60%
월 변동
3.52%
6개월 변동
74.82%
년간 변동율
28.80%
