시세섹션
통화 / TNK
주식로 돌아가기

TNK: Teekay Tankers Ltd

53.47 USD 1.25 (2.28%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TNK 환율이 오늘 -2.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.28이고 고가는 54.46이었습니다.

Teekay Tankers Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TNK News

일일 변동 비율
53.28 54.46
년간 변동
33.35 62.45
이전 종가
54.72
시가
54.46
Bid
53.47
Ask
53.77
저가
53.28
고가
54.46
볼륨
522
일일 변동
-2.28%
월 변동
8.81%
6개월 변동
38.77%
년간 변동율
-6.96%
20 9월, 토요일