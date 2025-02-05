통화 / TNK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TNK: Teekay Tankers Ltd
53.47 USD 1.25 (2.28%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TNK 환율이 오늘 -2.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.28이고 고가는 54.46이었습니다.
Teekay Tankers Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TNK News
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Teekay Tankers Is Sitting On $650M Cash And Is Trading Below NAV (NYSE:TNK)
- Nordic American Tankers Stock Could Sail Higher (NYSE:NAT)
- Earnings call transcript: Teekay Tankers Q2 2025 results miss expectations
- Is Teekay Tankers (TNK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Teekay Tankers declares $0.25 per share quarterly dividend
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Why Teekay Tankers (TNK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Teekay Tankers stock price target lowered to $41 by BofA Securities
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- Teekay Tankers Undervalued As Spot Contract Rates Increase (NYSE:TNK)
- President Trump's China Tariff Cuts Revive Shipping Sector, But Uncertainty Remains
- Trump Tariffs: Shipping Stocks Jump On U.S.-China Trade Deal. Uncertainty Remains.
- Trump Trade War: Shipping Giant Changes Outlook; Outlines Scenarios For U.S.-China Trade Talks
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
- Teekay Corporation: Debt Free Crude Tanker Exposure At A Discount - Buy (NYSE:TK)
- Teekay Is Not A ‘Dhando’ Bet At Current Prices (NYSE:TNK)
- Tanker Stocks Surge on Trump’s Pledge to Tighten Curbs on Iran
일일 변동 비율
53.28 54.46
년간 변동
33.35 62.45
- 이전 종가
- 54.72
- 시가
- 54.46
- Bid
- 53.47
- Ask
- 53.77
- 저가
- 53.28
- 고가
- 54.46
- 볼륨
- 522
- 일일 변동
- -2.28%
- 월 변동
- 8.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.96%
20 9월, 토요일