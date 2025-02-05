Valute / TNK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TNK: Teekay Tankers Ltd
53.47 USD 1.25 (2.28%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TNK ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.28 e ad un massimo di 54.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Teekay Tankers Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TNK News
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Teekay Tankers Is Sitting On $650M Cash And Is Trading Below NAV (NYSE:TNK)
- Nordic American Tankers Stock Could Sail Higher (NYSE:NAT)
- Earnings call transcript: Teekay Tankers Q2 2025 results miss expectations
- Is Teekay Tankers (TNK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Teekay Tankers declares $0.25 per share quarterly dividend
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Why Teekay Tankers (TNK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Teekay Tankers stock price target lowered to $41 by BofA Securities
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- Teekay Tankers Undervalued As Spot Contract Rates Increase (NYSE:TNK)
- President Trump's China Tariff Cuts Revive Shipping Sector, But Uncertainty Remains
- Trump Tariffs: Shipping Stocks Jump On U.S.-China Trade Deal. Uncertainty Remains.
- Trump Trade War: Shipping Giant Changes Outlook; Outlines Scenarios For U.S.-China Trade Talks
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
- Teekay Corporation: Debt Free Crude Tanker Exposure At A Discount - Buy (NYSE:TK)
- Teekay Is Not A ‘Dhando’ Bet At Current Prices (NYSE:TNK)
- Tanker Stocks Surge on Trump’s Pledge to Tighten Curbs on Iran
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.28 54.46
Intervallo Annuale
33.35 62.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.72
- Apertura
- 54.46
- Bid
- 53.47
- Ask
- 53.77
- Minimo
- 53.28
- Massimo
- 54.46
- Volume
- 522
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.96%
20 settembre, sabato