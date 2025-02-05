QuotazioniSezioni
TNK: Teekay Tankers Ltd

53.47 USD 1.25 (2.28%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TNK ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.28 e ad un massimo di 54.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Teekay Tankers Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

TNK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.28 54.46
Intervallo Annuale
33.35 62.45
Chiusura Precedente
54.72
Apertura
54.46
Bid
53.47
Ask
53.77
Minimo
53.28
Massimo
54.46
Volume
522
Variazione giornaliera
-2.28%
Variazione Mensile
8.81%
Variazione Semestrale
38.77%
Variazione Annuale
-6.96%
