TAVIR: Tavia Acquisition Corp.
TAVIR 환율이 오늘 4.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.1981이고 고가는 0.2200이었습니다.
Tavia Acquisition Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is TAVIR stock price today?
Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.2199 today. It trades within 4.76%, yesterday's close was 0.2099, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of TAVIR shows these updates.
Does Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Tavia Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.2199. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 57.07% and USD. View the chart live to track TAVIR movements.
How to buy TAVIR stock?
You can buy Tavia Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.2199. Orders are usually placed near 0.2199 or 0.2229, while 17 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow TAVIR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAVIR stock?
Investing in Tavia Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.1200 - 0.2300 and current price 0.2199. Many compare 8.97% and 46.60% before placing orders at 0.2199 or 0.2229. Explore the TAVIR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.2300. Within 0.1200 - 0.2300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2099 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tavia Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (TAVIR) over the year was 0.1200. Comparing it with the current 0.2199 and 0.1200 - 0.2300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAVIR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAVIR stock split?
Tavia Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2099, and 57.07% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.2099
- 시가
- 0.2200
- Bid
- 0.2199
- Ask
- 0.2229
- 저가
- 0.1981
- 고가
- 0.2200
- 볼륨
- 17
- 일일 변동
- 4.76%
- 월 변동
- 8.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 46.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 57.07%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4