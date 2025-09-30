What is TAVIR stock price today? Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.2199 today. It trades within 4.76%, yesterday's close was 0.2099, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of TAVIR shows these updates.

Does Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends? Tavia Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.2199. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 57.07% and USD. View the chart live to track TAVIR movements.

How to buy TAVIR stock? You can buy Tavia Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.2199. Orders are usually placed near 0.2199 or 0.2229, while 17 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow TAVIR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TAVIR stock? Investing in Tavia Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.1200 - 0.2300 and current price 0.2199. Many compare 8.97% and 46.60% before placing orders at 0.2199 or 0.2229. Explore the TAVIR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices? The highest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.2300. Within 0.1200 - 0.2300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2099 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tavia Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.

What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (TAVIR) over the year was 0.1200. Comparing it with the current 0.2199 and 0.1200 - 0.2300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAVIR moves on the chart live for more details.