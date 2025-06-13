- 개요
IAT: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF
IAT 환율이 오늘 0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.92이고 고가는 53.32이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is IAT stock price today?
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock is priced at 52.66 today. It trades within 51.92 - 53.32, yesterday's close was 52.29, and trading volume reached 442. The live price chart of IAT shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is currently valued at 52.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.11% and USD. View the chart live to track IAT movements.
How to buy IAT stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF shares at the current price of 52.66. Orders are usually placed near 52.66 or 52.96, while 442 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow IAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IAT stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.30 - 57.67 and current price 52.66. Many compare 0.73% and 20.75% before placing orders at 52.66 or 52.96. Explore the IAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the past year was 57.67. Within 38.30 - 57.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) over the year was 38.30. Comparing it with the current 52.66 and 38.30 - 57.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IAT stock split?
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.29, and 6.11% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 52.29
- 시가
- 52.79
- Bid
- 52.66
- Ask
- 52.96
- 저가
- 51.92
- 고가
- 53.32
- 볼륨
- 442
- 일일 변동
- 0.71%
- 월 변동
- 0.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.75%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.11%