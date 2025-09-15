통화 / HAIN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HAIN: The Hain Celestial Group Inc
1.53 USD 0.04 (2.68%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HAIN 환율이 오늘 2.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.47이고 고가는 1.54이었습니다.
The Hain Celestial Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAIN News
- 헤인 Celestial, 불확실한 회복세에 Stephens ’동일 비중’으로 하향
- Stephens downgrades Hain Celestial stock to Equal Weight on turnaround uncertainty
- 헤인 Celestial, DA Davidson ’중립’ 등급 재확인
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Hain Celestial stock amid turnaround
- 스티펠, Hain Celestial에 대해 ’보유’ 등급 유지
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Hain Celestial stock amid strategic review
- 미주호, Hain Celestial 목표 주가 1.5달러로 하향 조정
- Mizuho cuts Hain Celestial stock price target to $1.50 on revenue concerns
- 헤인, 부진한 4분기 실적…턴어라운드 노력 지속
- Hain Celestial misses Q4 expectations amid ongoing turnaround efforts
- Hain Celestial: Too Much Debt; Too Little Cash Flow (NASDAQ:HAIN)
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- HAIN Posts Loss in Q4 Amid Ongoing Portfolio Streamlining Efforts
- 다우 250p 이상 하락했지만 주간 상승 기록: 투자자 심리 소폭 하락, 공포·탐욕 지수 '중립'
- Crude Oil Rises 1%; Manufacturing Activity in New York Falls In September - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HAIN) 2025-09-15
- Hain Celestial 2025년 4분기 실적 발표: 주가 급락
- Earnings call transcript: Hain Celestial reports Q4 2025 loss, stock drops
- Hain Celestial Q1 실적, 수익 에상치보다 저조
- The Hain Celestial earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hain Celestial (HAIN) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hain Celestial Revenue Drops 13% in Q4
일일 변동 비율
1.47 1.54
년간 변동
1.30 9.44
- 이전 종가
- 1.49
- 시가
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- 저가
- 1.47
- 고가
- 1.54
- 볼륨
- 1.941 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.68%
- 월 변동
- -14.04%
- 6개월 변동
- -64.17%
- 년간 변동율
- -82.31%
20 9월, 토요일