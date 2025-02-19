시세섹션
통화 / FYLD
FYLD: Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

31.48 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FYLD 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.36이고 고가는 31.53이었습니다.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock is priced at 31.48 today. It trades within 31.36 - 31.53, yesterday's close was 31.48, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of FYLD shows these updates.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF is currently valued at 31.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.75% and USD. View the chart live to track FYLD movements.

You can buy Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF shares at the current price of 31.48. Orders are usually placed near 31.48 or 31.78, while 70 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow FYLD updates on the live chart today.

Investing in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.17 - 32.08 and current price 31.48. Many compare 0.38% and 15.40% before placing orders at 31.48 or 31.78. Explore the FYLD price chart live with daily changes.

The highest price of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the past year was 32.08. Within 23.17 - 32.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF performance using the live chart.

The lowest price of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) over the year was 23.17. Comparing it with the current 31.48 and 23.17 - 32.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FYLD moves on the chart live for more details.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.48, and 18.75% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
31.36 31.53
년간 변동
23.17 32.08
이전 종가
31.48
시가
31.36
Bid
31.48
Ask
31.78
저가
31.36
고가
31.53
볼륨
70
일일 변동
0.00%
월 변동
0.38%
6개월 변동
15.40%
년간 변동율
18.75%
