통화 / FSUN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FSUN: FIRSTSUN CAP BANCORP
39.67 USD 0.20 (0.51%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FSUN 환율이 오늘 0.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.48이고 고가는 39.96이었습니다.
FIRSTSUN CAP BANCORP 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSUN News
- Earnings call transcript: Firstsun Capital Bancorp surpasses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- FirstSun Q2 2025 slides reveal improved earnings, deposit growth of 13.2% annualized
- Independent Bank (IBCP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Old National Bancorp (ONB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sunflower Bank Hires Josh Wilson as Regional President for Arizona and New Mexico
- FirstSun Capital Bancorp Ends Agreement, Director Resigns
- This Workday Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday - Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR), Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)
- Bank M&A Activity Rebounds In March, Pushing Q1 2025 Total Deal Value To $1.61B
- This Quanta Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP), Firstsun Capital (NASDAQ:FSUN)
일일 변동 비율
38.48 39.96
년간 변동
31.75 45.32
- 이전 종가
- 39.47
- 시가
- 39.08
- Bid
- 39.67
- Ask
- 39.97
- 저가
- 38.48
- 고가
- 39.96
- 볼륨
- 708
- 일일 변동
- 0.51%
- 월 변동
- 5.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.07%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.79%
20 9월, 토요일