통화 / DRH-PA
DRH-PA: Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede

25.18 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DRH-PA 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.18이고 고가는 25.25이었습니다.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DRH-PA stock price today?

Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede stock is priced at 25.18 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.17, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of DRH-PA shows these updates.

Does Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede stock pay dividends?

Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede is currently valued at 25.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.28% and USD. View the chart live to track DRH-PA movements.

How to buy DRH-PA stock?

You can buy Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede shares at the current price of 25.18. Orders are usually placed near 25.18 or 25.48, while 6 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow DRH-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DRH-PA stock?

Investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede involves considering the yearly range 24.43 - 25.84 and current price 25.18. Many compare -1.25% and 0.28% before placing orders at 25.18 or 25.48. Explore the DRH-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Diamondrock Hospitality Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of Diamondrock Hospitality Co in the past year was 25.84. Within 24.43 - 25.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede performance using the live chart.

What are Diamondrock Hospitality Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH-PA) over the year was 24.43. Comparing it with the current 25.18 and 24.43 - 25.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DRH-PA stock split?

Diamondrock Hospitality Company 8.250% Series A Cumulative Rede has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.17, and 0.28% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.18 25.25
년간 변동
24.43 25.84
이전 종가
25.17
시가
25.25
Bid
25.18
Ask
25.48
저가
25.18
고가
25.25
볼륨
6
일일 변동
0.04%
월 변동
-1.25%
6개월 변동
0.28%
년간 변동율
0.28%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4