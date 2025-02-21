- 개요
CTA: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg
CTA 환율이 오늘 -0.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.96이고 고가는 28.14이었습니다.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTA News
자주 묻는 질문
What is CTA stock price today?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg stock is priced at 28.00 today. It trades within -0.53%, yesterday's close was 28.15, and trading volume reached 495. The live price chart of CTA shows these updates.
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg stock pay dividends?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg is currently valued at 28.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.44% and USD. View the chart live to track CTA movements.
How to buy CTA stock?
You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg shares at the current price of 28.00. Orders are usually placed near 28.00 or 28.30, while 495 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow CTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CTA stock?
Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg involves considering the yearly range 25.69 - 30.21 and current price 28.00. Many compare -0.67% and -5.50% before placing orders at 28.00 or 28.30. Explore the CTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the past year was 30.21. Within 25.69 - 30.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) over the year was 25.69. Comparing it with the current 28.00 and 25.69 - 30.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CTA stock split?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Managed Futures Strateg has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.15, and 8.44% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 28.15
- 시가
- 28.08
- Bid
- 28.00
- Ask
- 28.30
- 저가
- 27.96
- 고가
- 28.14
- 볼륨
- 495
- 일일 변동
- -0.53%
- 월 변동
- -0.67%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.44%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8