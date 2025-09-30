What is CRTC stock price today? DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF stock is priced at 36.15 today. It trades within 0.84%, yesterday's close was 35.85, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of CRTC shows these updates.

Does DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF stock pay dividends? DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF is currently valued at 36.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.13% and USD. View the chart live to track CRTC movements.

How to buy CRTC stock? You can buy DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 36.15. Orders are usually placed near 36.15 or 36.45, while 13 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow CRTC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CRTC stock? Investing in DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.06 - 36.65 and current price 36.15. Many compare 4.57% and 21.92% before placing orders at 36.15 or 36.45. Explore the CRTC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF in the past year was 36.65. Within 26.06 - 36.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC) over the year was 26.06. Comparing it with the current 36.15 and 26.06 - 36.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRTC moves on the chart live for more details.