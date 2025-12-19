Sentinel Pro V is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision and mobility. By combining three layers of RSI and Stochastic analysis with custom trendline tracking, this bot ensures you stay informed of every critical market move via instant Telegram notifications.

Key Specialized Features

1. Triple-Level RSI & Stochastic Alerts

Unlike standard bots, Version 2 allows you to set three distinct alert zones for both RSI and Stochastic indicators. This enables a "tiered" warning system:

Level 1 (Extreme): e.g., 90/10 for high-conviction exhaustion trades.

Level 2 (Standard): e.g., 80/20 for typical overbought/oversold conditions.

Level 3 (Early Warning): e.g., 70/30 to prepare for upcoming setups.

2. Visual Confirmation with Screenshots

Allow Forward ScreenShot: When a signal is triggered, the bot can automatically capture and send a high-resolution image (2560×1440) of your chart to Telegram.

See the indicator positions and price action context immediately without opening your PC.

3. Smart Trendline & Breakout Tracking

Trendline Breakout Status: Features a dedicated toggle to display and notify you of trendline breaches.

Simply draw your lines, and the bot handles the monitoring.

4. Advanced Signal Management