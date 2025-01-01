문서화섹션
Shutdown

전체 메모리 릴리스로 배열을 지웁니다.

bool  Shutdown()

Return Value

성공이면 true, 오류면 false.

예제:

//--- CArrayInt::Shutdown() 예제
#include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayInt *array=new CArrayInt;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("객체 생성 오류");
      return;
     }
   //--- 배열 요소 추가
   //--- . . .
   //--- 배열 셧다운
   if(!array.Shutdown())
     {
      printf("셧다운 오류");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- 배열 삭제
   delete array;
  }
