MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリデータ収集CArrayIntShutdown
- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Shutdown
전체 메모리 릴리스로 배열을 지웁니다.
|
bool Shutdown()
Return Value
성공이면 true, 오류면 false.
예제:
|
//--- CArrayInt::Shutdown() 예제