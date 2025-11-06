코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Facebook에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

Statistical Zigzag - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Conor Mcnamara
조회수:
290
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
In this Zigzag, a new swing point is confirmed when price moves beyond the volatility threshold. The volatility is defined as current standard deviation × multiplier.

Instead of scanning for absolute highs/lows across a fixed depth, it evaluates extremes relative to the local volatility level and takes the most extreme price within the move that triggered the threshold. Because standard deviation evolves bar-by-bar, the threshold adapts dynamically to changing market conditions.

A horizontal line extends from the latest confirmed swing projecting a statistically meaningful boundary: the price is likely to either respect it with a bounce or breach through it with a breakout. 

There are many ways to see this indicator. In a bearish trend, you could view price movement above the projected level as noise and place a sell stop just beneath the line, or, enter directly at the level - and exit at breakeven if the price suddenly diverges against the trade.

Understanding the inputs:

  • A higher length will mean that the legs will be longer (and there will be less turning points), likewise, a lower length will cause more turning points, and the zigzag legs will be shorter
  • A higher volatility multiplier means the threshold is harder to trigger -- more rigid legs, a lower volatility multiplier means the threshold is easier to trigger -- more responsive legs


Statistical Zigzag based on standard deviation


Simple Bar Timer Simple Bar Timer

It is a script to display the time remaining until next bar arrives.

Probability Theory Expert Advisor for Forex Probability Theory Expert Advisor for Forex

Probability Theory Advisor

Accelerator Oscillator (AC) Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.