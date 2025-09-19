당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
RSI adjusted SuperTrend - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 4458
-
aRSI Calculation & Usage:
-
Subtract 50 from RSI → take absolute value → divide by 100 or 50 (setting: Divide RSI value by) → gives aRSI (percentage-like).
-
Bands adjustment:
-
Lower band = lower − (lower × aRSI)
-
Upper band = upper + (upper × aRSI)
-
-
Option: Toggle Show Regular ST to view standard SuperTrend.
Settings:
-
Factor (for both STs)
-
ATR length (for STs)
-
RSI length (for aRSI ST)
