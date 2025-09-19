Allows you to easily visualize bullish and bearish periods confirmed by the zigzag indicator using vlines. You can control the display of the zigzag, choosing to start from the beginning of the chart or from a certain number of bars, as well as the display of labels showing the price of the peak or trough, the direction of the past period, and its amplitude in pips. Of course, it works on the main window as well as on sub-windows. WARNING!!! This is a valuable aid to understanding and calibrating indicators and developing strategies, but it is not intended for direct use. Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Overlaying multiple stochastics with different periods will help beginner traders.

This MQL5 indicator identifies Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars, displayed with customizable arrows (lime for upward, red for downward). It allows fine-tuning of detection parameters like tail body ratio and protrusion. Pop-up and push notification alerts signal new pinbars. Ideal for traders seeking precise reversal pattern detection.

Showing different ways of the Aroon values calculation