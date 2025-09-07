This powerful tool filters the classic RSI through a moving average, providing a smoother, more reliable signal line for pinpointing entries, exits, and trend direction with unparalleled clarity.

A stripped-down (signal line only) version of Metaquotes' MACD indicator from the MT5==>Indicators==>Examples folder.

Introducing MP by SPLpulse, a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed for the modern trader. Whether you are a scalper, a trend follower, or a reversal trader, MP by SPLpulse combines multiple trading strategies with an institutional-grade risk management suite to adapt to your unique trading style. Take control of your trading with unparalleled customization and powerful automation.

Professional Telegram Bot integration library for MetaTrader 5. Complete solution for sending trading signals, screenshots, reports, and real-time notifications to Telegram channels and groups.