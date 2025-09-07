Unisciti alla nostra fan page
WaveTrend - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 5688
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
Key Features:
- Channel Length (n1): Default 10, adjusts sensitivity of price movements.
- Average Length (n2): Default 21, smooths the WT1 line for clearer signals.
- Cross Signals: Generates notifications when WT1 crosses WT2, indicating potential buy (upward cross) or sell (downward cross) opportunities.
Ideal for traders seeking reliable trend-following and reversal signals across various timeframes and currency pairs.
