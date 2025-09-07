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Indicators

WaveTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
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9533
Rating:
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Published:
WaveTrend.mq5 (5.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Key Features:

  • Channel Length (n1): Default 10, adjusts sensitivity of price movements.
  • Average Length (n2): Default 21, smooths the WT1 line for clearer signals.
  • Cross Signals: Generates notifications when WT1 crosses WT2, indicating potential buy (upward cross) or sell (downward cross) opportunities.

Ideal for traders seeking reliable trend-following and reversal signals across various timeframes and currency pairs.



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