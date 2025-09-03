코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Facebook에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

MACD Signal Line indicator for MT5 - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Ryan L Johnson
조회수:
4084
평가:
(3)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

The signal line of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is often used as a momentum filter in auto trading algorithms.

  • Enable buy logic only when the signal line is above the 0 level and the last "bar" of the signal line closes higher than the previous "bar" of the signal line (this inherently includes upward level crossovers).
  • Enable sell logic only when the signal line is below the 0 level and the last "bar" of the signal line closes lower than the previous "bar" of the signal line (this inherently includes downward level crossovers).
XAUUSDM20

MA of RSI MA of RSI

This powerful tool filters the classic RSI through a moving average, providing a smoother, more reliable signal line for pinpointing entries, exits, and trend direction with unparalleled clarity.

Risk Calculator Risk Calculator

Instantly calculate the profit and loss potential of your trades directly on the chart. An essential tool for agile and precise risk management.

WaveTrend WaveTrend

The WaveTrend Indicator (WT) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify trend direction and potential reversal points. It plots two lines, WT1 and WT2 , in a separate window, calculated based on price momentum and smoothed averages.

Martingale Pulse EA Martingale Pulse EA

Introducing MP by SPLpulse, a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed for the modern trader. Whether you are a scalper, a trend follower, or a reversal trader, MP by SPLpulse combines multiple trading strategies with an institutional-grade risk management suite to adapt to your unique trading style. Take control of your trading with unparalleled customization and powerful automation.