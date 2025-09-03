당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
The signal line of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is often used as a momentum filter in auto trading algorithms.
- Enable buy logic only when the signal line is above the 0 level and the last "bar" of the signal line closes higher than the previous "bar" of the signal line (this inherently includes upward level crossovers).
- Enable sell logic only when the signal line is below the 0 level and the last "bar" of the signal line closes lower than the previous "bar" of the signal line (this inherently includes downward level crossovers).
