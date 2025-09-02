당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
HedgeCover EA - MetaTrader 5용 expert
- 조회수:
- 4408
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
HedgeCover EA - Intelligent Position Protection System
Overview:
HedgeCover is a professional-grade hedging Expert Advisor designed to provide safe, controlled protection for losing positions. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, it implements intelligent risk management with multiple safety layers to prevent over-trading and account blowouts.
Key Features:
• One-Hedge-Per-Position - Each position is hedged only once, eliminating infinite looping
• Magic Number Separation - Uses distinct magic numbers for main positions vs hedge positions to prevent hedging hedges
• Configurable Loss Threshold - Set loss level in pips (30-100 recommended) before hedging triggers
• Cooldown Protection - Minimum time between hedge trades (5-15 minutes recommended)
• Max Hedges Limit - Absolute limit on total number of hedge positions
• Margin Safety Checks - 80% free margin requirement prevents over-leverage
• Symbol Filtering - Only hedges positions on the current chart symbol
Risk Management:
-
Prevents the "avalanche effect" that causes account wipeouts
-
Implements professional risk controls rather than reckless doubling down
-
Includes lot size validation and normalization
-
Comprehensive logging and monitoring capabilities
Recommended Settings:
-
Main Magic: Your strategy's magic number
-
Hedge Magic: Different value (e.g., 99999)
-
Loss Threshold: 50 pips
-
Lot Coefficient: 1.5x
-
Max Hedges: 3
-
Cooldown: 5 minutes
License: MIT License - Free for community use, modification, and distribution
Warning: Designed for demo testing and educational purposes. Use at your own risk. Always test thoroughly before considering live use.
Ideal For: Traders looking for professional hedging capabilities without the risks of traditional martingale systems.
Provide simplest class to write CSV fileFractal CCI FIlter
Fractal with CCI Filter - Indicator that combines traditional fractals with the CCI filter to reduce false signals. Shows red arrows above the candles for bullish fractals (sell) when the CCI is above the configured threshold and green arrows below the candles for bearish fractals (buy) when the CCI is below the negative threshold. Perfect for identifying reversal points with greater reliability.
Instantly calculate the profit and loss potential of your trades directly on the chart. An essential tool for agile and precise risk management.MA of RSI
This powerful tool filters the classic RSI through a moving average, providing a smoother, more reliable signal line for pinpointing entries, exits, and trend direction with unparalleled clarity.