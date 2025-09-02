HedgeCover EA - Intelligent Position Protection System

Overview:

HedgeCover is a professional-grade hedging Expert Advisor designed to provide safe, controlled protection for losing positions. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, it implements intelligent risk management with multiple safety layers to prevent over-trading and account blowouts.

Key Features:

• One-Hedge-Per-Position - Each position is hedged only once, eliminating infinite looping

• Magic Number Separation - Uses distinct magic numbers for main positions vs hedge positions to prevent hedging hedges

• Configurable Loss Threshold - Set loss level in pips (30-100 recommended) before hedging triggers

• Cooldown Protection - Minimum time between hedge trades (5-15 minutes recommended)

• Max Hedges Limit - Absolute limit on total number of hedge positions

• Margin Safety Checks - 80% free margin requirement prevents over-leverage

• Symbol Filtering - Only hedges positions on the current chart symbol

Risk Management:

Prevents the "avalanche effect" that causes account wipeouts

Implements professional risk controls rather than reckless doubling down

Includes lot size validation and normalization

Comprehensive logging and monitoring capabilities

Recommended Settings:

Main Magic: Your strategy's magic number

Hedge Magic: Different value (e.g., 99999)

Loss Threshold: 50 pips

Lot Coefficient: 1.5x

Max Hedges: 3

Cooldown: 5 minutes

License: MIT License - Free for community use, modification, and distribution

Warning: Designed for demo testing and educational purposes. Use at your own risk. Always test thoroughly before considering live use.

Ideal For: Traders looking for professional hedging capabilities without the risks of traditional martingale systems.