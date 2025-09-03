Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD Signal Line indicator for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7385
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The signal line of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is often used as a momentum filter in auto trading algorithms.
- Enable buy logic only when the signal line is above the 0 level and the last "bar" of the signal line closes higher than the previous "bar" of the signal line (this inherently includes upward level crossovers).
- Enable sell logic only when the signal line is below the 0 level and the last "bar" of the signal line closes lower than the previous "bar" of the signal line (this inherently includes downward level crossovers).
MACD_Signal_Line_color automatically detects when the conditions (above) are true, and colors the line green to filter-in longs, and red to filter-in shorts:
This powerful tool filters the classic RSI through a moving average, providing a smoother, more reliable signal line for pinpointing entries, exits, and trend direction with unparalleled clarity.Risk Calculator
Instantly calculate the profit and loss potential of your trades directly on the chart. An essential tool for agile and precise risk management.
The WaveTrend Indicator (WT) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify trend direction and potential reversal points. It plots two lines, WT1 and WT2 , in a separate window, calculated based on price momentum and smoothed averages.Martingale Pulse EA
Introducing MP by SPLpulse, a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed for the modern trader. Whether you are a scalper, a trend follower, or a reversal trader, MP by SPLpulse combines multiple trading strategies with an institutional-grade risk management suite to adapt to your unique trading style. Take control of your trading with unparalleled customization and powerful automation.