자신만의 추적 손절매 만드는 법

소개

글 주제로 시작하기 전에 i에 점을 찍고 t를 교차하는 것이 좋습니다. 다시 한 번 "포지션"와 "주문"이라는 용어를 정의합니다.

포지션 - 거래 의무, 즉 금융 상품에 대한 매수 또는 매도 계약 수입니다. 하나의 인스트루먼트당 하나의 포지션만 있을 수 있습니다.

주문 - 브로커가 금융 상품을 사고파는 것에 대한 지시입니다. 몇 가지 유형의 주문이 있습니다: 시장 및 보류, 그리고 손절매 주문(손절매 및 이익실현).



그림 1. 포지션 및 주문.



이 글은 포지션에 대한 후행 손절매 수준에 중점을 둡니다. 보류 중인 주문의 경우 주문 가격으로 직접 이동할 수 있으므로 이 작업이 의미가 없습니다. 그리고 그것이 포지션(또는 그 부분)으로 변할 때, 이 자료가 유용할 것입니다.



거래 포지션은 포지션 대화 상자에서 "닫기" 버튼을 눌러 닫을 수 있을 뿐만 아니라(그림 2).

그림 2. 포지션 대화 상자에서 "닫기" 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 닫습니다. 1 - 포지션 컨텍스트 메뉴 열기, 2 - '포지션 닫기' 선택

3 - "닫기" 버튼을 클릭합니다.

또한 가격이 일정 수준의 이익 실현(Take Profit) 또는 손절매(Stop Loss)에 도달하면 포지션이 자동으로 닫힐 수 있습니다. "닫기" 버튼을 사용하는 클로징 포지션과 달리 손절매 및 이익실현에 의한 클로징은 터미널(트레이더 (trader) 또는 expert에 의한)이 아닌 브로커에 의해 이루어집니다. 따라서 연결 여부 및 전원 공급 여부에 관계없이 닫힘 포지션이 완전히 보장됩니다. 이것은 트레이더의 작업에서 손절매의 사용을 실질적으로 필수 요소로 만듭니다.



트레이더가 해야 할 유일한 조치는 중개인에게 보호 정지 수준을 설정하도록 명령하는 것입니다. 즉, 포지션(또는 이 수준이 설정된 오픈 포지션)에 손절매를 설정해야 합니다. 손절매 설정은 터미널의 "수정" 컨텍스트 메뉴 명령을 사용하여 수행됩니다. 포지션 목록에서 포지션을 선택하고 마우스 오른쪽 버튼을 클릭한 다음 "수정 또는 삭제"를 선택합니다. 그런 다음 포지션 대화 상자에서 손절매의 필요한 수준을 입력하고 "수정"을 클릭해야 합니다(그림 3).

그림 3. 포지션의 손절매 수준 설정. 1 - 포지션 컨텍스트 메뉴 열기, 2 - "수정 또는 삭제" 클릭, 3 - 값 설정, 4 - "수정" 클릭.



포지션의 손절매 수준은 시가 수준과 함께 가격 차트에 표시됩니다(그림 4).

그림 4. 손절매가 있는 포지션. 수준은 왼쪽 가장자리에 sl이라고 표시된 빨간색 점선으로 표시됩니다.

포지션에 대한 손절매 (Stop Loss)를 설치할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 주기적으로 값을 변경할 수도 있습니다. 예를 들어 가격이 수익성 방향으로 변할 때 끌어올려 가능한 손실을 줄일 수 있습니다. 이러한 보호 수준을 당기는 것을 추적 손절매(trailing stop)라고 합니다.



추적 손절매에는 변형이 많이 있습니다. 주어진 거리에서 가격 후 손절매를 간단히 풀 수 있습니다. 손절매를 즉시 이동할 수는 없지만 포지션이 특정 수익성에 도달하면 즉시 손익분기점 수준으로 이동합니다. 이 변종은 표준이며 MetaTrader 5 클라이언트 터미널에 내장되어 있습니다. 표준 추적 손절매를 사용하려면 포지션을 마우스 오른쪽 버튼으로 클릭하고 "추적 손절매"를 선택합니다(그림 5).

그림 5. 터미널에서 표준 추적 손절매를 활성화합니다. 1 - 포지션 컨텍스트 메뉴 열기, 2 - "추적 손절매" 클릭, 3 - 값 선택(또는 값 설정).

값을 설정하는 명령(Custom) 은 컨텍스트 메뉴 하단에 있으며 이미지에는 표시되지 않습니다.

직접적인 가격 모니터링 외에도 추적 손절매는 일부 기술 지표를 기반으로 작동할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, Ichimoku 지표를 기반으로 하거나 더 적절한 것을 기반으로 하는 이동 평균을 기반으로 하여 단기 가격 변동에 반응하지 않도록 합니다. 그리고 초기에 이 목적을 위해 설계되지 않은 표시기 Parabolic SAR(Stop And Reverse)에서 조차도 마찬가지 입니다. 그림 6을 참조하십시오.

그림 6. 포물선 SAR 표시기.

MQL4 절차 프로그래밍에서 추적 손절매는 일반적으로 별도의 함수로 생성되거나 다른 함수에 통합되었습니다. 예를 들어, MetaTrader 4에 포함된 MACD 샘플 expert에서 추적 손절매 기능은 주문의 시장 마감 기능과 통합됩니다.

for (cnt= 0 ;cnt<total;cnt++) { OrderSelect (cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if (OrderType()<=OP_SELL && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ()) { if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) { if (MacdCurrent> 0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && MacdCurrent>(MACDCloseLevel* Point )) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid, 3 , Violet ); return ( 0 ); } if (TrailingStop> 0 ) { if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()> Point *TrailingStop) { if (OrderStopLoss()<Bid- Point *TrailingStop) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid- Point *TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(), 0 , Green ); return ( 0 ); } } } } else { if (MacdCurrent< 0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDCloseLevel* Point )) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask, 3 , Violet ); return ( 0 ); } if (TrailingStop> 0 ) { if ((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>( Point *TrailingStop)) { if ((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+ Point *TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()== 0 )) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+ Point *TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(), 0 , Red ); return ( 0 ); } } } } } }

객체 지향 언어로서의 MQL5는 expert 설계에 있어 훨씬 더 많은 가능성을 제공합니다. 이를 통해 나중에 거의 모든 expert에게 빠르고 쉽게 통합할 수 있는 다목적 및 다기능 클래스를 만들 수 있습니다. 이 글에서 우리는 그러한 클래스를 개발할 것입니다.



1. 추적 손절매의 기본 클래스 생성

위에서 언급했듯이 추적 손절매가 엄청나게 많지만 모두 공통된 기능적 측면이 있습니다.

포지션의 종류(방향) 결정

현재 포지션의 손절매 수준 결정

새로운 손절매 수준 계산

현재 손절매 수준을 변경할 필요가 있는지 확인

수정 손절매 포지션 수준

추적 손절매의 유형은 계산된 손절매 수준의 값만 결정합니다. 따라서 추적 손절매의 기본 기능은 기본 클래스에 포함될 것입니다. 기능의 경우 추적 손절매 유형에 따라 하위 클래스가 생성됩니다. 이러한 하위 클래스의 메소드에 적용하는 것은 기본 클래스의 가상 메소드를 통해 이루어집니다.

기술적 지표를 사용할 계획이므로 안정적인 작동을 보장하기 위해 정기적인 장치를 제공해야 합니다. 이를 위해 타이머를 사용합니다. 우리는 또한 추적 손절매를 켜고 끄고(클래스를 기계 거래 시스템의 일부로 사용할 때), 그래픽 개체 - 버튼을 사용하여 켜고 끌 계획입니다(클래스를 보조 expert 시스템의 일부로 사용할 때). 이러한 기능적 요구 사항에 따라 기본 클래스에는 다음과 같은 메소드 집합이 있습니다.



class CTrailingStop { protected : public : void CTrailingStop(){}; void ~CTrailingStop(){}; void Init(){}; bool StartTimer(){}; void StopTimer(){}; void On(){}; void Off(){}; bool DoStoploss(){}; void EventHandle(){}; void Deinit(){}; virtual bool Refresh(){}; virtual void Setparameters(){}; virtual int Trend(){}; virtual double BuyStoploss(){}; virtual double SellStoploss(){}; };

Init() 메소드를 호출할 때 사용된 추적 손절매의 유형에 의존하지 않는 일반 매개변수를 수락합니다. 이 방법은 추적 손절매 모드를 설정하고 일부 시장 매개변수로 변수를 준비합니다.

StartTimer() - 표시기에 주기적으로 주소를 지정하고 터미널 캐시에 강제로 유지하는 데 필요한 타이머를 시작하는 데 사용됩니다.

Stoptimer() - expert의 작업 종료 시 타이머를 중지하는 데 사용됩니다.

On() - 추적 손절매를 활성화하고 버튼을 누름 모드로 설정합니다(버튼이 사용되는 경우).

Off() - 추적 손절매를 비활성화하고 버튼을 누름 모드로 설정합니다(버튼이 사용되는 경우).

DoStoploss() - 손절매 포지션의 수준을 제어하는 ​​주요 방법

EventHandle() - 차트 이벤트를 처리하는 데 사용되며, 특히 버튼 포지션에 따라 버튼을 누르고 추적 손절매를 켜거나 끄는 것에 응답합니다.

Deinit() - expert가 작업을 완료하면 실행되고 표시기 핸들이 해제되도록 합니다.

Refresh() - 표시기 값을 새로 고칩니다. 이 방법은 손절매 값을 계산하기 전에 표시기의 현재 값을 결정하는 데 필요합니다. 또한 이 방법은 독립적으로 사용됩니다. 표시기를 작동 상태로 유지하기 위해 타이머에 의해 주기적으로 호출됩니다.

SetParameters() - 이 메소드를 호출하면 표시기 매개변수를 수락하면 표시기가 지정된 매개변수와 함께 로드됩니다.

Trend() - 지표로 표시되는 추세를 찾는 방법입니다. 표시기가 위쪽 방향을 나타내면 값 1을 반환하고 아래쪽이면 -1을 반환합니다.

BuyStoploss() 및 SellStoploss() 메소드는 지표에 의해 계산된 매수 및 매도 포지션에 대한 손절매의 새로운 값을 반환합니다.

1.1. 초기화() 메소드





Init() 메소드는 클래스의 인스턴스를 생성한 후 호출되는 첫 번째 메소드입니다. 기호, 시간 프레임, 추적 손절매 모드(틱 또는 바 기준)와 관계없이 일반 매개변수를 허용하여 차트에 표시기를 첨부하거나 생성하지 않고 버튼을 생성하거나 생성하지 않습니다. 그런 다음 버튼 속성을 수락합니다: 버튼의 X 좌표, 버튼의 Y 좌표, 버튼 색상, 버튼 캡션 색상.



추가 작업에 필요한 매개변수는 클래스 변수에 저장됩니다. 또한 Init() 메소드가 작동할 때 추적 손절매에 필요한 주요 변하지 않는 시장 매개변수인 쉼표 뒤의 자릿수와 포인트 값을 결정합니다. 마지막으로 추적 손절매 유형에 따라 버튼의 이름과 캡션이 형성됩니다. 버튼을 사용하도록 설정하면 생성됩니다.

"보호된" 섹션에서 필요한 모든 변수를 선언해 보겠습니다.

protected : string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; bool m_eachtick; bool m_indicator; bool m_button; int m_button_x; int m_button_y; color m_bgcolor; color m_txtcolor; int m_shift; bool m_onoff; int m_handle; datetime m_lasttime; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; int m_digits; double m_point; string m_objname; string m_typename; string m_caption;

이제 Init() 메소드 자체를 작성해 보겠습니다.

void Init( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, bool eachtick = true, bool indicator = false, bool button = false, int button_x = 5 , int button_y = 15 , color bgcolor = Silver , color txtcolor = Blue ) { m_symbol = symbol; m_timeframe = timeframe; m_eachtick = eachtick; if (eachtick) { m_shift= 0 ; } else { m_shift= 1 ; } m_indicator = indicator; m_button = button; m_button_x = button_x; m_button_y = button_y; m_bgcolor = bgcolor; m_txtcolor = txtcolor; m_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (m_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); m_point= SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); m_objname= "CTrailingStop_" +m_typename+ "_" +symbol; m_caption=symbol+ " " +m_typename+ " Trailing" ; m_request.symbol=m_symbol; m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; if (m_button) { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,m_button_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,m_button_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,m_bgcolor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_COLOR ,m_txtcolor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 120 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 15 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 7 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_TEXT ,m_caption); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,false); ChartRedraw (); } m_onoff=false; };

버튼 이름과 캡션을 생성할 때 어떤 값으로도 초기화되지 않은 m_typename 변수가 사용되는 것을 볼 수 있습니다. 값을 할당하는 것은 하위 클래스 생성자에서 수행됩니다. 따라서 다른 추적 손절매 방법을 사용할 때 사용된 추적 손절매 유형에 따라 다른 값을 갖게 됩니다.

1.2. StartTimer() 메소드

StartTimer() 메소드는 expert의 공통 타이머를 시작합니다.

bool StartTimer() { return ( EventSetTimer ( 1 )); };

타이머를 사용할 때 OnTimer() 함수에 Refresh() 메소드 호출을 추가하여 주기적으로 인디케이터에 호소해야 합니다.

1.3. StopTimer() 메소드

StartTimer() 메소드는 expert의 타이머를 중지합니다.

void StopTimer() { EventKillTimer (); };

expert가 작업을 마치면 이 방법을 사용했다면 타이머를 중지합니다. 이 메소드는 클래스의 Deinit() 메소드를 실행할 때 호출됩니다.

1.4. On() 메소드

On() 메소드는 추적 손절매를 켭니다. 켜기는 값이 true인 변수 m_onoff를 할당하여 수행됩니다. 버튼이 클래스 초기화에 사용되도록 설정되어 있으면 눌립니다.

void On() { m_onoff=true; if (m_button) { if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_STATE ,true); } } }

1.5. Off() 메소드

Off() 메소드는 추적 손절매를 끕니다. 끄기는 값이 false인 변수 m_onoff를 할당하여 수행됩니다. 버튼이 클래스 초기화에 사용되도록 설정되어 있으면 눌려집니다.

void Off() { m_onoff=false; if (m_button) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_STATE ,false); } } }

1.6. EventHandle() 메소드

EventHandle() 메소드는 OnChartEvent() 함수에서 호출되며 따라서 OnChartEvent() 함수에 전달된 모든 매개변수를 수락합니다.

void EventHandle( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==m_objname) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,m_objname, OBJPROP_STATE )) { On(); } else { Off(); } } }

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK 이벤트가 발생하고 이 이벤트가 m_objname 이름(이벤트가 발생한 객체 이름은 sparam 변수), 버튼의 상태에 따라 On() 또는 Off() 메소드가 실행됩니다.

1.7. Deinit() 메소드

Deinit() 메소드는 expert가 작업을 완료하면 호출되어야 합니다. 이 메소드는 타이머를 중지하고 표시기 핸들을 해제하며 사용된 경우 버튼을 삭제합니다.

void Deinit() { StopTimer(); IndicatorRelease (m_handle); if (m_button) { ObjectDelete ( 0 ,m_objname); ChartRedraw (); } }

Refresh(), SetParameters(), Trend(), BuyStoploss() 및 SellStoploss() 가상 메소드는 추적 손절매 하위 클래스를 만들 때 나중에 설명합니다. 이제 기본 클래스의 주요 메소드인 DoStoploss() 메소드를 살펴보겠습니다.

1.8. DoStoploss() 메소드

DoStoploss() 메소드는 각 틱에서 OnTick() 함수에서 호출되어야 하는 주요 작업 메소드입니다. m_onoff 변수의 값이 false(추적 손절매 해제)인 경우 메소드는 즉시 작업을 완료합니다.



if (!m_onoff) { return ( true ); }

또한, 추적 손절매가 바 단위 모드에서 작동하는 경우 시간을 확인하여 바가 생성된 시간과 기능이 마지막으로 성공한 시간을 비교합니다. 시간이 일치하면 메소드가 작업을 완료합니다.

datetime tm[ 1 ]; if (!m_eachtick) { if (CopyTime(m_symbol,m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,tm)==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } if (tm[ 0 ]==m_lasttime) { return ( true ); } }

추적 손절매가 켜져 있고 시간 확인이 통과되면 메소드의 주요 부분이 실행됩니다. 표시기 값이 새로 고쳐집니다(Refresh() 메소드가 호출됨).

if (!Refresh()) { return ( false ); }

그런 다음 Trend() 메소드에서 반환된 값에 따라 매수 또는 매도 포지션에 대한 추적 정지가 실행됩니다.

switch (Trend()) { case 1 : break ; case - 1 : break ; }

구매 포지션의 예에 대한 작업을 고려하십시오.

if ( PositionSelect (m_symbol, 1000 )) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { sl=BuyStoploss(); double minimal= SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )-m_point* SymbolInfoInteger (m_symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sl= NormalizeDouble (sl,m_digits); minimal= NormalizeDouble (minimal,m_digits); sl= MathMin (sl,minimal); double possl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); possl= NormalizeDouble (possl,m_digits); if (sl>possl) { m_request.sl=sl; m_request.tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); OrderSend (m_request,m_result); if (m_result.retcode!=TRADE_RETCODE_DONE) { printf ( "Unable to move Stop Loss of position %s, error #%I64u" ,m_symbol,m_result.retcode); return (false); } } } }

포지션을 선택할 수 있는 경우 유형이 확인됩니다. 포지션 유형이 추세에 해당하면 BuyStoploss() 메소드를 사용하여 손절매의 필요한 값을 얻습니다(sl 변수로). 다음으로 손절매를 설정할 수 있는 허용 수준을 결정합니다. 계산된 수준이 허용된 것보다 가까우면 sl 변수의 값을 조정하십시오. 그런 다음 손절매 포지션의 현재 값(possl 변수로)을 가져오고 sl 및 possl 변수의 값을 비교합니다. Stop Loss id의 새로운 값이 현재 값보다 좋은 경우 - 포지션을 수정합니다.

수정하기 전에 Mqltraderequest 구조의 sl 및 tp 필드를 작성하십시오. m_request.sl 변수는 손절매의 필수 값인 m_request.tp 변수와 함께 할당되며 기존의 이익실현 값과 함께 할당됩니다(변경되지 않은 상태로 두십시오). 나머지 필드는 Init() 메소드가 실행될 때 채워집니다. 구조를 채운 후 OrderSend() 함수가 호출됩니다.



작업이 끝나면 m_result.retcode 변수의 값을 확인합니다. 값이 TRADE_RETCODE_DONE과 같지 않으면 어떤 이유로 OrderSend() 함수에서 요청한 작업을 수행할 수 없습니다. 동시에 로그 메시지에 오류 수와 메소드 완료가 실행됩니다. OrderSend() 함수가 성공적으로 종료되면 DoStoploss() 메소드의 마지막 작업이 이루어진 바의 시간을 기억하십시오. 오류가 발생하면 바 단위 모드에서도 다음 틱에서 메소드를 다시 시도합니다. 작업을 성공적으로 완료하는 한 시도는 계속됩니다.

다음은 DoStopLoss() 메소드의 전체 코드입니다.

bool DoStoploss() { if (!m_onoff) { return (true); } datetime tm[ 1 ]; if (!m_eachtick) { if ( CopyTime (m_symbol,m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,tm)==- 1 ) { return (false); } if (tm[ 0 ]==m_lasttime) { return (true); } } if (!Refresh()) { return (false); } double sl; switch (Trend()) { case 1 : if ( PositionSelect (m_symbol)) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { sl=BuyStoploss(); double minimal= SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )-m_point* SymbolInfoInteger (m_symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sl= NormalizeDouble (sl,m_digits); minimal= NormalizeDouble (minimal,m_digits); sl= MathMin (sl,minimal); double possl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); possl= NormalizeDouble (possl,m_digits); if (sl>possl) { m_request.sl=sl; m_request.tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); OrderSend (m_request,m_result); if (m_result.retcode!=TRADE_RETCODE_DONE) { printf ( "Unable to move Stop Loss of position %s, error #%I64u" ,m_symbol,m_result.retcode); return (false); } } } } break ; case - 1 : if ( PositionSelect (m_symbol)) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { sl=SellStoploss(); sl+=( SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK )- SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )); double minimal= SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK )+m_point* SymbolInfoInteger (m_symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sl= NormalizeDouble (sl,m_digits); minimal= NormalizeDouble (minimal,m_digits); sl= MathMax (sl,minimal); double possl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); possl= NormalizeDouble (possl,m_digits); if (sl<possl || possl== 0 ) { m_request.sl=sl; m_request.tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); OrderSend (m_request,m_result); if (m_result.retcode!=TRADE_RETCODE_DONE) { printf ( "Unable to move Stop Loss of position %s, error #%I64u" ,m_symbol,m_result.retcode); return (false); } } } } break ; } m_lasttime=tm[ 0 ]; return (true); }

구매 및 판매 포지션에 대한 코드의 차이점에 유의하십시오. 매도 포지션의 경우 SellStoploss()가 반환하는 값은 매도 포지션이 매도가로 마감되기 때문에 스프레드 값만큼 증가합니다. 따라서 매수를 위한 손절매 최소 수준의 카운트다운은 매도의 경우 매도인의 매도호가부터 매도인의 매수호가부터 이루어집니다.

지금은 추적 손절매 기본 클래스 생성을 완료했습니다. 서브클래스 생성을 진행해 보겠습니다.

2. 포물선 SAR 표시기에 대한 추적 손절매 하위 분류



CTrailingStop 클래스의 가상 메소드는 이미 하위 클래스의 내용을 알려줍니다 - SetParameters(), Refresh(), Trend(), BuyStoploss(), SellStoploss() 메소드 및 추적 손절매의 이름을 설정하는 클래스 생성자. 클래스 이름은 CParabolicStop으로 지정됩니다. 이 클래스는 CTrailingStop의 하위 클래스이므로 선언에서 언급됩니다.

class CParabolicStop: public CTrailingStop

이 선언으로 CParabolicStop 클래스의 가상 메소드를 호출하면 기본 클래스의 상속된 메소드가 실행됩니다.

하위 클래스의 모든 메소드를 자세히 살펴보겠습니다.

2.1. CParabolicStop() 메소드

이 메소드는 클래스 자체와 이름이 같으며 이 메소드를 생성자라고 합니다. 클래스가 로드될 때 클래스의 다른 메소드보다 먼저 자동으로 실행됩니다. CParabolicStop() 메소드에서 추적 손절매의 이름은 m_typename 변수에 할당됩니다. 이 변수는 버튼 이름과 캡션을 만드는 데 사용됩니다(기본 클래스의 Init() 메소드에서).

void CParabolicStop() { m_typename= "SAR" ; };

2.2. SetParameters() 메소드

SetParameters() 메소드를 호출할 때 표시기 매개변수를 수락하고 표시기는 이러한 매개변수와 함께 로드됩니다. m_indicator 매개변수가 기본 클래스의 Init() 메소드로 설정되면 표시기가 차트에 첨부됩니다(ChartIndicatorAdd() 함수).

bool SetParameters( double sarstep= 0.02 , double sarmaximum= 0.2 ) { m_handle=iSAR(m_symbol,m_timeframe,sarstep,sarmaximum); if (m_handle==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } if (m_indicator) { ChartIndicatorAdd( 0 , 0 ,m_handle); } return ( true ); }

2.3. Refresh() 메소드

Refresh() 메소드는 새 가격을 가져오고 표시기 값을 새로 고칩니다. 클래스의 "보호된" 섹션에는 가격 값을 위한 pricebuf 배열과 표시기 값을 위한 indbuf 배열이 있습니다. 두 배열 모두 하나의 요소 크기를 갖습니다. 형성 또는 형성 바에서 하나의 가격 값과 하나의 표시기 값이어야 합니다(기본 클래스 초기화 시 설정되는 m_shift 매개변수에 따라 다름).



bool Refresh() { if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle, 0 ,m_shift, 1 ,indbuf)==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } if ( CopyClose (m_symbol,m_timeframe,m_shift, 1 ,pricebuf)==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } return (true); }

2.4. Trend() 메소드

Trend() 메소드는 표시선을 기준으로 가격 포지션을 확인합니다. 가격이 선 위에 있으면 상승 추세이며 메소드는 값 1을 반환합니다. 가격이 표시선 아래에 있으면 하락 추세이며 메소드는 값 -1을 반환합니다. 가격이 지표선과 같은 경우(드물지만 가능한 경우)를 제외하지 않습니다. 이 경우 값 0이 반환됩니다.

int Trend() { if (pricebuf[ 0 ]>indbuf[ 0 ]) { return ( 1 ); } if (pricebuf[ 0 ]<indbuf[ 0 ]) { return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); }

2.5. BuyStoploss() 및 SellStoploss() 메소드

Parabolic SAR 표시기에는 한 줄만 있기 때문에 두 방법 모두 동일합니다. Refresh() 메소드에서 얻은 값을 반환합니다.



virtual double BuyStoploss() { return (indbuf[ 0 ]); }; virtual double SellStoploss() { return (indbuf[ 0 ]); };

지금은 추적 손절매가 준비되었습니다. 아직 클래스가 하나뿐이지만 이미 사용할 수 있습니다. Sample_TrailingStop.mqh 이름 아래의 .\MQL5\Include 폴더에 별도의 포함 파일로 저장합니다(파일은 글에 첨부됨).

3. expert에 포물선의 추적 손절매 추가



초보자를 위한 MQL5의 Expert Advisor 작성에 대한 단계별 가이드 글의 My_First_EA와 같은 일부 expert에게 추적 손절매를 추가해 보겠습니다.

3.1. MetaEditor에서 My_First_EA expert를 열고 My_First_EA_SARTrailing으로 저장합니다.

3.2. 추적 손절매 파일을 포함합니다. expert 코드의 상단 부분(바람직하게는 외부 변수 선언 전에)에 다음 줄을 추가합니다.

#include <Sample_TrailingStop.mqh>

3.3. 외부 변수가 Trailing이라는 CParabolicStop 클래스의 인스턴스를 만든 후.

CParabolicStop Trailing;

3.4. OnInit() 함수에서 클래스를 초기화하고 해당 매개변수를 설정합니다. 먼저 표시기 매개변수를 사용하여 외부 변수를 선언합니다.

input double TrailingSARStep= 0.02 ; input double TrailingSARMaximum= 0.2 ;

그런 다음 OnInit() 함수에 코드를 추가합니다.

Trailing.Init(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT, true , true , false ); if (!trailing.setparameters(TrailingSARStep,TrailingSARMaximum)) { Alert( "trailing error" ); return (- 1 ); } Trailing.StartTimer(); Trailing.On();

3.5. expert 코드에서 OnTimer() 함수를 찾습니다. OnTimer() 함수는 My_First_EA에서 사용되지 않으므로 추가하고 여기에 Refresh() 호출을 추가합니다.

void OnTimer () { Trailing.Refresh(); }

3.6. OnTick() 함수의 맨 위에 DoStoploss() 메소드 호출을 추가합니다.

3.7. expert를 컴파일하고 테스트하십시오. expert의 테스트 결과는 그림 7(추적 손절매 없음)과 그림 8(추적 손절매 포함)에 나와 있습니다.

그림 7. 추적 손절매가 없는 expert의 테스트 결과.

그림 8. 추적 손절매가 있는 expert의 테스트 결과.



추적 손절매 사용의 효과는 분명합니다.

글에 My_First_EA_SARTrailing.mq5 파일이 첨부되어 있습니다.

4. NRTR에 대한 추적 손절매 하위 클래스



이름과 모양에 따른 NRTR 표시기(Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse)(그림 9)는 그 위에 추적 손절매를 생성하려는 시도를 하게 만듭니다.

그림 9. NRTR 표시기.



지표는 기준선(지지선 또는 저항선)과 목표선을 그립니다. 가격이 목표선을 초과하면 기준선이 가격 이동 방향으로 이동하고 가격의 작은 변동은 무시됩니다. 가격이 기준선과 교차할 때 - 추세의 변화로 간주하여 가격에 대한 기준선과 목표선의 포지션을 ​​변경합니다. 상승 추세에서 지지선과 목표선은 파란색으로, 하락 추세에서는 빨간색으로 칠해집니다.

이제 NRTR 표시기에 대해 다른 추적 손절매를 만듭니다.

CNRTRStop 기본 클래스에 포함된 다른 클래스 CNRTRStop을 선언합니다.

class CNRTRStop: public CTrailingStop

NRTR 하위 클래스에 대한 추적 손절매는 생성자를 제외하고 Parabolic에 대한 추적 손절매와 정확히 동일한 메소드 집합을 갖습니다. 이제 CNRTRstop()으로 이름이 지정됩니다.

4.1. CNRTRStop() 메소드

이제 클래스 생성자에서 m_typename 변수에 사용된 표시기에 따라 NRTR 값이 할당됩니다.

void CNRTRStop() { m_typename= "NRTR" ; };

4.2. SetParameters() 메소드

SetParameters() 메소드를 호출할 때 표시기 매개변수를 수락하고 로드됩니다. 그런 다음 추적 손절매의 기본 매개변수에 따라 차트에 표시기가 첨부됩니다.

bool SetParameters( int period, double k) { m_handle=iCustom(m_symbol,m_timeframe, "NRTR" ,period,k); if (m_handle==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } if (m_indicator) { ChartIndicatorAdd( 0 , 0 ,m_handle); } return ( true ); }

4.3. Refresh() 메소드

Refresh() 메소드는 NRTR 표시기의 두 버퍼(지원 라인 버퍼와 저항 라인 버퍼)를 복사합니다.



bool Refresh() { if (CopyBuffer(m_handle, 0 ,m_shift, 1 ,sup)==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } if (CopyBuffer(m_handle, 1 ,m_shift, 1 ,res)==- 1 ) { return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

클래스의 "protected" 섹션에는 double sup[] 및 double res[]라는 두 개의 선언된 배열이 있습니다.

protected : double sup[ 1 ]; double res[ 1 ];

4.4. Trend() 메소드

Trend() 메소드는 현재 존재하는 라인을 확인합니다. 지지선이라면 지표가 상승 추세를 보여주고 있음을 의미합니다. 메소드 자체는 값 1을 반환합니다. 저항선인 경우 메소드는 -1을 반환합니다.



int Trend() { if (sup[ 0 ]!= 0 ) { return ( 1 ); } if (res[ 0 ]!= 0 ) { return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); }

4.5. BuyStoploss() 메소드

BuyStoploss() 메소드는 지지선의 값을 반환합니다.

double BuyStoploss() { return (sup[ 0 ]); }

4.6. SellStoploss() 메소드

SellStoploss() 메소드는 저항선의 값을 반환합니다.

double SellStoploss() { return (res[ 0 ]); }

이제 추적 손절매 클래스가 완료되었습니다.

5. Expert에 NRTR에 대한 추적 손절매 추가



Parabolic에 대한 추적 손절매와 마찬가지로 NRTR에 대한 My_First_EA 추적 손절매를 Expert에 추가해 보겠습니다.

5.1. MetaEditor에서 My_First_EA_SARTrailing expert를 열고 My_First_EA_NRTRTrailing으로 저장합니다.

5.2. Parabolic에 대한 추적 손절매의 외부 매개변수를 NRTR에 대한 추적 손절매 매개변수로 교체합니다.



input int TrailingNRTRPeriod = 40 ; input double TrailingNRTRK = 2 ;

5.3. CParabolicStop 클래스의 인스턴스를 만드는 대신 CNRTRStop 클래스의 인스턴스를 만듭니다. 코드는 외부 변수 뒤에 있습니다.

CNRTRStop Trailing;

5.4. OnInit() 함수에서 SetParameters() 메소드 호출의 매개 변수를 NRTR 매개 변수로 바꿉니다.

Trailing.SetParameters(TrailingNRTRPeriod,TrailingNRTRK)

5.5. expert를 컴파일하고 테스트하십시오.

그림 10. NRTR에 대한 추적 손절매가 있는 expert의 테스트 결과.



추적 손절매 전략이 있는 Expert Advisor(그림 10)의 작업 결과는 그렇지 않은 expert의 작업(그림 7)과 비교하여 거의 변경되지 않았습니다. Parabolic에 대한 추적 손절매를 사용하는 것이 이 expert에게 더 효과적인 것으로 판명되었습니다. 특정 수의 추적 손절매 장치는 expert를 개발할 때 실험을 수행하고 가장 적합한 추적 손절매 유형을 선택하는 데 매우 유용할 수 있다고 결론지을 수 있습니다.

글에 My_First_EA_NRTRTrailing.mq5 파일이 첨부되어 있습니다.

6. expert 비서



추적 손절매의 기본 클래스를 만들 때 버튼을 통해 추적 손절매 켜기/끄기를 제어하기 위한 것입니다. 다양한 유형의 추적 손절매가 있는 다양한 기호의 포지션을 ​​추적하는 expert 조수를 만들어 보겠습니다. expert는 포지션을 열지 않고 열린 포지션만 따를 것입니다.

6.1. MetaEditor에서 Sample_TrailingStop이라는 새 expert를 만듭니다.

6.2. Sample_TrailingStop.mqh 파일을 포함합니다.

#include <Sample_TrailingStop.mqh>

6.3. 지표에 대한 외부 매개변수를 선언합니다.



input double SARStep= 0.02 ; input double SARMaximum= 0.02 ; input int NRTRPeriod= 40 ; input double NRTRK= 2 ;

6.4. expert가 작업할 수 있는 기호 배열을 선언합니다.

string Symbols[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" };

6.5. 클래스를 로드할 배열을 선언합니다.

CParabolicStop *SARTrailing[]; CNRTRStop *NRTRTrailing[];

6.6. OnInit() 함수에서 Symbols 배열의 크기에 따라 클래스를 로드하도록 배열의 크기를 조정합니다.

ArrayResize (SARTrailing, ArraySize (Symbols)); ArrayResize (NRTRTrailing, ArraySize (Symbols));

6.7. 배열 로드 클래스 인스턴스의 각 요소에 대해 루프에서.

for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (Symbols);i++) { SARTrailing[i]= new CParabolicStop(); SARTrailing[i].Init(Symbols[i], PERIOD_CURRENT ,false,true,true, 5 , 15 +i* 17 , Silver , Blue ); if (!SARTrailing[i].SetParameters(SARStep,SARMaximum)) { Alert ( "trailing error" ); return (- 1 ); } SARTrailing[i].StartTimer(); NRTRTrailing[i]= new CNRTRStop(); NRTRTrailing[i].Init(Symbols[i], PERIOD_CURRENT ,false,true,true, 127 , 15 +i* 17 , Silver , Blue ); if (!NRTRTrailing[i].SetParameters(NRTRPeriod,NRTRK)) { Alert ( "trailing error" ); return (- 1 ); } NRTRTrailing[i].StartTimer(); }

참고: Init() 메소드를 호출할 때 버튼 좌표가 계산됩니다. 왼쪽에는 Parabolic의 경우 추적 손절매의 전원 버튼이 있고 오른쪽에는 NRTR의 경우 전원 버튼이 있습니다.

6.8. Int OnTick() 함수는 추적 손절매의 각 인스턴스에 대해 DoStoploss() 메소드 호출을 추가합니다.



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (Symbols);i++) { SARTrailing[i].DoStoploss(); NRTRTrailing[i].DoStoploss(); }

6.9. 차트 이벤트 처리를 추가합니다.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (Symbols);i++) { SARTrailing[i].EventHandle(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); NRTRTrailing[i].EventHandle(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

6.10. Deinit() 함수에서 모든 클래스 인스턴스를 초기화 해제하고 삭제합니다.



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (Symbols);i++) { SARTrailing[i].Deinit(); NRTRTrailing[i].Deinit(); delete (SARTrailing[i]); delete (NRTRTrailing[i]); }

편집하고 차트에 expert를 첨부합니다. 차트에 표시기와 버튼이 나타납니다(그림 11) - Expert Advisor가 작동할 준비가 되었습니다.

그림 11. Sample_TrailingStop을 시작한 후 차트의 버튼 및 표시기.





열렸을 때 해당 포지션을 따라가려면 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다.

Sample_TrailingStop.mq5 파일이 글에 첨부되어 있습니다.

결론

기계 거래 시스템을 만들 때 CTrailingStop 클래스를 사용하는 순서를 살펴보겠습니다.



1. Sample_TrailingStop.mqh 파일을 포함합니다.



2. 사용된 추적 손절매의 표시 매개변수와 함께 외부 변수를 선언합니다.



3. 클래스 인스턴스를 생성합니다.



4. OnInit() 함수에서 Init(), SetParameters(), StartTimer() 및 On() 메소드 호출을 추가합니다.



5. OnTimer() 함수에서 Refresh() 메소드 호출을 추가합니다.



6. OnTick() 함수에서 DoStopLoss() 메소드 호출을 추가합니다.



7. OnDeinit() 함수에서 Deinit() 메소드 호출을 추가합니다.





7단계, 5분 미만, Expert Advisor는 추적 손절매 기능이 있습니다!