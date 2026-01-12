シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:25
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
32
利益トレード:
29 (90.62%)
損失トレード:
3 (9.38%)
ベストトレード:
1.56 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.77 USD
総利益:
13.60 USD (1 353 pips)
総損失:
-1.15 USD (114 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (7.59 USD)
最大連続利益:
7.59 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.82
取引アクティビティ:
3.34%
最大入金額:
103.44%
最近のトレード:
2 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
39
平均保有時間:
10 分
リカバリーファクター:
16.17
長いトレード:
11 (34.38%)
短いトレード:
21 (65.63%)
プロフィットファクター:
11.83
期待されたペイオフ:
0.39 USD
平均利益:
0.47 USD
平均損失:
-0.38 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-0.38 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.77 USD (1)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.77 USD (0.74%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.74% (0.77 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.98% (15.72 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NAS100 31
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NAS100 12
US500 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NAS100 1.2K
US500 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1.56 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +7.59 USD
最大連続損失: -0.38 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.15 × 24120
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.71 × 641
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3298
FusionMarkets-Live
7.19 × 1339
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


レビューなし
2026.01.13 13:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 19:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
30 USD/月
12%
0
0
USD
112
USD
1
0%
32
90%
3%
11.82
0.39
USD
14%
1:25
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください