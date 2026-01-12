- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|31
|US500
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|12
|US500
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|1.2K
|US500
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.15 × 24120
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.71 × 641
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.04 × 3298
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|7.19 × 1339
|
VantageFX-Live
|21.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|22.00 × 1
Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal
This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.
The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.
⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.
Methodology
The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.
Indicators used:
-
MMA 9
-
MMA 17
-
MMA 72
The moving averages are used to:
-
Identify market structure
-
Assess the prevailing price direction
-
Support the identification of relevant technical zones
Trading logic:
-
Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:
-
Asian Session
-
European Session
-
New York Session
-
These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.
Risk Management
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No loss recovery techniques
The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.
Subscriber Information
This signal:
-
Does not constitute investment advice
-
Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account
-
May produce different results depending on:
-
Broker
-
Latency
-
Slippage
-
Subscriber risk settings
-
Each subscriber is fully responsible for:
-
Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile
-
Adjusting lot size according to their capital
-
Understanding and accepting the risks involved
Final Considerations
Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:
-
The full trading history
-
Drawdown levels
-
Trade frequency
-
Observed risk-to-reward characteristics
This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.
