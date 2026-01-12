SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:25
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
32
Gewinntrades:
29 (90.62%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (9.38%)
Bester Trade:
1.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.77 USD
Bruttoprofit:
13.60 USD (1 353 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.15 USD (114 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (7.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7.59 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading-Aktivität:
3.34%
Max deposit load:
103.44%
Letzter Trade:
0 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
39
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
16.17
Long-Positionen:
11 (34.38%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (65.63%)
Profit-Faktor:
11.83
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.47 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-0.38 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.77 USD (1)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.77 USD (0.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.74% (0.77 USD)
Kapital:
8.94% (9.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NAS100 31
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 12
US500 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 1.2K
US500 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.38 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.15 × 24120
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.71 × 641
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3298
FusionMarkets-Live
7.19 × 1339
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.13 13:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 19:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
30 USD pro Monat
12%
0
0
USD
112
USD
1
0%
32
90%
3%
11.82
0.39
USD
9%
1:25
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.