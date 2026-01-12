Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

MMA 9

MMA 17

MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

Identify market structure

Assess the prevailing price direction

Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions : Asian Session European Session New York Session



These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

No martingale

No grid

No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

Does not constitute investment advice

Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

May produce different results depending on: Broker Latency Slippage Subscriber risk settings



Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

Adjusting lot size according to their capital

Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

The full trading history

Drawdown levels

Trade frequency

Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.