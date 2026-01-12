시그널섹션
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 14%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:25
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
40
이익 거래:
34 (85.00%)
손실 거래:
6 (15.00%)
최고의 거래:
1.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.12 USD
총 수익:
21.12 USD (2 101 pips)
총 손실:
-6.68 USD (665 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (7.59 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
7.59 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.43
거래 활동:
3.34%
최대 입금량:
103.44%
최근 거래:
13 분 전
주별 거래 수:
42
평균 유지 시간:
10 분
회복 요인:
4.63
롱(주식매수):
19 (47.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (52.50%)
수익 요인:
3.16
기대수익:
0.36 USD
평균 이익:
0.62 USD
평균 손실:
-1.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-0.38 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.12 USD (1)
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
3.12 USD (2.73%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.73% (3.12 USD)
자본금별:
13.98% (15.72 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NAS100 39
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NAS100 14
US500 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NAS100 1.4K
US500 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1.68 USD
최악의 거래: -3 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +7.59 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.38 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.15 × 24120
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.71 × 641
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3298
FusionMarkets-Live
7.19 × 1339
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 13:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 19:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
월별 30 USD
14%
0
0
USD
114
USD
1
0%
40
85%
3%
3.16
0.36
USD
14%
1:25
