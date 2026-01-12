SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:25
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
32
Transacciones Rentables:
29 (90.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (9.38%)
Mejor transacción:
1.56 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.77 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
13.60 USD (1 353 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1.15 USD (114 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (7.59 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7.59 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.82
Actividad comercial:
1.95%
Carga máxima del depósito:
103.44%
Último trade:
28 minutos
Trades a la semana:
32
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
16.17
Transacciones Largas:
11 (34.38%)
Transacciones Cortas:
21 (65.63%)
Factor de Beneficio:
11.83
Beneficio Esperado:
0.39 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.38 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-0.38 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.77 USD (1)
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.77 USD (0.74%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.74% (0.77 USD)
De fondos:
8.94% (9.80 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NAS100 31
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NAS100 12
US500 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NAS100 1.2K
US500 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1.56 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.59 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.38 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.15 × 24120
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.71 × 641
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3298
FusionMarkets-Live
7.19 × 1339
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.12 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 19:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS
30 USD al mes
12%
0
0
USD
112
USD
1
0%
32
90%
2%
11.82
0.39
USD
9%
1:25
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.