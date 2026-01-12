SegnaliSezioni
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER MAFE INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 14%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:25
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
40
Profit Trade:
34 (85.00%)
Loss Trade:
6 (15.00%)
Best Trade:
1.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
21.12 USD (2 101 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.68 USD (665 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (7.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.59 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
3.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
47
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.63
Long Trade:
19 (47.50%)
Short Trade:
21 (52.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.16
Profitto previsto:
0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
0.62 USD
Perdita media:
-1.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-0.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3.12 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
3.12 USD (2.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.73% (3.12 USD)
Per equità:
13.98% (15.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100 39
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100 14
US500 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100 1.4K
US500 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.68 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.15 × 24120
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.71 × 641
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3298
FusionMarkets-Live
7.19 × 1339
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.13 13:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 19:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
