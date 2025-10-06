シグナルセクション
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc

GCEA SAFE

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
118
利益トレード:
80 (67.79%)
損失トレード:
38 (32.20%)
ベストトレード:
75.43 USD
最悪のトレード:
-49.70 USD
総利益:
1 586.74 USD (717 451 pips)
総損失:
-1 003.34 USD (457 503 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (170.52 USD)
最大連続利益:
245.66 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
13.03%
最大入金額:
4.36%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
8
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.08
長いトレード:
86 (72.88%)
短いトレード:
32 (27.12%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.58
期待されたペイオフ:
4.94 USD
平均利益:
19.83 USD
平均損失:
-26.40 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-189.27 USD)
最大連続損失:
-189.27 USD (6)
月間成長:
3.48%
アルゴリズム取引:
61%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
32.84 USD
最大の:
189.27 USD (5.10%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.84% (189.27 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.38% (76.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 118
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 583
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 260K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +75.43 USD
最悪のトレード: -50 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +170.52 USD
最大連続損失: -189.27 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real38"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
14.00 × 3
GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Thank,
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください