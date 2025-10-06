SignalsSections
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc

GCEA SAFE

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
78 (67.24%)
Loss Trades:
38 (32.76%)
Best trade:
75.43 USD
Worst trade:
-49.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 556.20 USD (700 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 003.34 USD (457 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (170.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.66 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
13.03%
Max deposit load:
4.36%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.92
Long Trades:
84 (72.41%)
Short Trades:
32 (27.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
4.77 USD
Average Profit:
19.95 USD
Average Loss:
-26.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-189.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-189.27 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
4.77%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.84 USD
Maximal:
189.27 USD (5.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.84% (189.27 USD)
By Equity:
2.38% (76.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 116
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 553
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 243K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.43 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
14.00 × 3
GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Thank,
No reviews
2025.12.18 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 08:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 11:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 02:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 01:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 03:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 15:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 15:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 15:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
