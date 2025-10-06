SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / GCEA SAFE
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc

GCEA SAFE

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
118
Gewinntrades:
80 (67.79%)
Verlusttrades:
38 (32.20%)
Bester Trade:
75.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-49.70 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 586.74 USD (717 451 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 003.34 USD (457 503 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (170.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
245.66 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
13.03%
Max deposit load:
4.36%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.08
Long-Positionen:
86 (72.88%)
Short-Positionen:
32 (27.12%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.58
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
19.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-26.40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-189.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-189.27 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.48%
Algo-Trading:
61%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
32.84 USD
Maximaler:
189.27 USD (5.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.84% (189.27 USD)
Kapital:
2.38% (76.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 118
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 583
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 260K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +75.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -50 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +170.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -189.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real38" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
14.00 × 3
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Thank,
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 08:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 11:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 02:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 01:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 03:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 15:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 15:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 15:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GCEA SAFE
50 USD pro Monat
21%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
13
61%
118
67%
13%
1.58
4.94
USD
6%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.