Clifford Vitale

Dean626

Clifford Vitale
レビュー2件
85週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 -0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
347
利益トレード:
238 (68.58%)
損失トレード:
109 (31.41%)
ベストトレード:
13.25 USD
最悪のトレード:
-13.93 USD
総利益:
247.04 USD (21 928 pips)
総損失:
-247.33 USD (28 200 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (8.13 USD)
最大連続利益:
14.28 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
19.39%
最大入金額:
107.32%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
14 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.01
長いトレード:
181 (52.16%)
短いトレード:
166 (47.84%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.00
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.00 USD
平均利益:
1.04 USD
平均損失:
-2.27 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-13.72 USD)
最大連続損失:
-18.46 USD (3)
月間成長:
0.14%
年間予想:
2.97%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
44.55 USD
最大の:
45.65 USD (8.89%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.12% (45.65 USD)
エクイティによる:
36.05% (155.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURCAD 198
GBPUSD 96
AUDNZD 49
GBPCAD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURCAD 6
GBPUSD 6
AUDNZD -12
GBPCAD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURCAD -3.7K
GBPUSD -412
AUDNZD -2.2K
GBPCAD 103
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +13.25 USD
最悪のトレード: -14 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +8.13 USD
最大連続損失: -13.72 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"OANDA-v20 Live-1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXFair.com-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 5
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 6
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 15
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 9
125 より多く...
-Its highly advised to understand Margin and Leverage from your Broker or educational material available on internet.

Pairs Traded currently on signal:  GBP/USD&EURCAD. Note: Current margin rate for GBP/USD,EURCAD is 50:1.But can change at Brokers discretion. ( https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/ ). 


EA and set file is for SALE  @  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85749?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 This EA trades Spot/Scalp forex with stop loss to protect equity. (Technical data).  EA enters when there are pricing deficiencies in the market. EA calculates trade opens by TOD (time of day) Momentum, trends and counter trends. Trades may be opened and closed in a basket. This EA Trades on stop losses and cost averaging. EA may Hold one or more open trades for up to a month but rarely.( see Note below). EA sometimes adds orders if 1st order is in drawdown or stopped loss occurred. Depending on your broker, you may get charged an over night fee (swap) once every week and commissions every day until orders closed. EA does not trade every day or may not open an order all month when market conditions are not optimal. Its highly recommended to use a VPS server on signals. I may occasionally manually intervene to assist EA to maximize profit or decrease risk.

 Minimum Deposit for small investors learning short term $450. Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $450 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.01). When account reaches $900, I recommend lot size 0.02. Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

Minimum Deposit For long/shory term investors is $2000.00,  Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $2000 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.04).  Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

 Note : Oanda signal. June 2022 forward live account, A %36 drawdown occurred. This may happen in future ( but rarely), past performance is not indicative of future performance. Do not invest money that you can not afford to lose. High drawdown occurs in investing with any investment type. For example: Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks etc...It's recommended that investors should have at least %10-20 in bonds or cash. This %10-20 cash will come handy in large drawdown on Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks. This is an opportunity for investors looking for discount prices or for purposes long term investments also, with our Forex accounts adds cushion to Margin.

USA Clients: My Oanda Signal: "https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/signal/62pd".


International clients outside USA:

Minimum Deposit Recommendation on broker with 500/1 leverage. $150 deposit with trading lot size (0.01)

My Tradersway Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/t  


Links that may help for setting up the signal copy.

Oanda Margin Rates: https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about suffixes.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13

Lot size questions

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777


Hello,

To answer Subscriber (Redduc749s) question about not trading in 14 days. The EA opens trades on high probability winners, thus may not trade for some time. Past History shows that on average 0-8 orders can open per month . It may be possible that Market in future may not create a good quality trade for EA to open. Also remember that this EA is not %100 accurate on picking first order trades with %100 accuracy. Nothing in the market is %100 accurate. According to back testing and forward testing data since 2008, EA will sometimes open a 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th order to accommodate the first orders if trade was not good for profit. In the testing from 2008 to present there has been 5 times that the EA opened up to 5 orders and didn't close for profit until approximately 2 weeks. This may happen in future , and very rare. I wish EA was hundred 💯 percent accuracy, just like every trader or investor. Interesting enough EA did open 1st trade for the Month after the review. Hope this helps Thank you Cliff V

Cliff V


平均の評価:
abaylosis
11
abaylosis 2022.07.20 04:35   

I’m new to trading and Still observing. So far so good! Hope to learn more from this trade.

Redduc749s
417
Redduc749s 2022.05.06 03:14  (変更された2022.05.06 23:51) 
 

I recently subscribed, but it hasn't traded yet. The last trade was 14 days ago. The trade history doesn't show gaps in trading this big. Perhaps the signal provider can add some insight?

UPDATE: The signal has begun to trade, so far so good.

2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 22:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 21:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 584 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.13 02:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 07:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 572 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 23:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
