SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dean626
Clifford Vitale

Dean626

Clifford Vitale
2 reviews
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
347
Profit Trades:
238 (68.58%)
Loss Trades:
109 (31.41%)
Best trade:
13.25 USD
Worst trade:
-13.93 USD
Gross Profit:
247.04 USD (21 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247.33 USD (28 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.28 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
19.39%
Max deposit load:
107.32%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.01
Long Trades:
181 (52.16%)
Short Trades:
166 (47.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.00 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-2.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-13.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.46 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Annual Forecast:
2.97%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.55 USD
Maximal:
45.65 USD (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.12% (45.65 USD)
By Equity:
36.05% (155.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 198
GBPUSD 96
AUDNZD 49
GBPCAD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 6
GBPUSD 6
AUDNZD -12
GBPCAD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD -3.7K
GBPUSD -412
AUDNZD -2.2K
GBPCAD 103
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.25 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXFair.com-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 5
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 6
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 15
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 9
125 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

-Its highly advised to understand Margin and Leverage from your Broker or educational material available on internet.

Pairs Traded currently on signal:  GBP/USD&EURCAD. Note: Current margin rate for GBP/USD,EURCAD is 50:1.But can change at Brokers discretion. ( https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/ ). 


EA and set file is for SALE  @  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85749?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 This EA trades Spot/Scalp forex with stop loss to protect equity. (Technical data).  EA enters when there are pricing deficiencies in the market. EA calculates trade opens by TOD (time of day) Momentum, trends and counter trends. Trades may be opened and closed in a basket. This EA Trades on stop losses and cost averaging. EA may Hold one or more open trades for up to a month but rarely.( see Note below). EA sometimes adds orders if 1st order is in drawdown or stopped loss occurred. Depending on your broker, you may get charged an over night fee (swap) once every week and commissions every day until orders closed. EA does not trade every day or may not open an order all month when market conditions are not optimal. Its highly recommended to use a VPS server on signals. I may occasionally manually intervene to assist EA to maximize profit or decrease risk.

 Minimum Deposit for small investors learning short term $450. Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $450 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.01). When account reaches $900, I recommend lot size 0.02. Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

Minimum Deposit For long/shory term investors is $2000.00,  Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $2000 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.04).  Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

 Note : Oanda signal. June 2022 forward live account, A %36 drawdown occurred. This may happen in future ( but rarely), past performance is not indicative of future performance. Do not invest money that you can not afford to lose. High drawdown occurs in investing with any investment type. For example: Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks etc...It's recommended that investors should have at least %10-20 in bonds or cash. This %10-20 cash will come handy in large drawdown on Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks. This is an opportunity for investors looking for discount prices or for purposes long term investments also, with our Forex accounts adds cushion to Margin.

USA Clients: My Oanda Signal: "https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/signal/62pd".


International clients outside USA:

Minimum Deposit Recommendation on broker with 500/1 leverage. $150 deposit with trading lot size (0.01)

My Tradersway Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/t  


Links that may help for setting up the signal copy.

Oanda Margin Rates: https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about suffixes.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13

Lot size questions

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777


Hello,

To answer Subscriber (Redduc749s) question about not trading in 14 days. The EA opens trades on high probability winners, thus may not trade for some time. Past History shows that on average 0-8 orders can open per month . It may be possible that Market in future may not create a good quality trade for EA to open. Also remember that this EA is not %100 accurate on picking first order trades with %100 accuracy. Nothing in the market is %100 accurate. According to back testing and forward testing data since 2008, EA will sometimes open a 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th order to accommodate the first orders if trade was not good for profit. In the testing from 2008 to present there has been 5 times that the EA opened up to 5 orders and didn't close for profit until approximately 2 weeks. This may happen in future , and very rare. I wish EA was hundred 💯 percent accuracy, just like every trader or investor. Interesting enough EA did open 1st trade for the Month after the review. Hope this helps Thank you Cliff V

Cliff V


Average rating:
abaylosis
11
abaylosis 2022.07.20 04:35   

I’m new to trading and Still observing. So far so good! Hope to learn more from this trade.

Redduc749s
417
Redduc749s 2022.05.06 03:14  (modified 2022.05.06 23:51) 
 

I recently subscribed, but it hasn't traded yet. The last trade was 14 days ago. The trade history doesn't show gaps in trading this big. Perhaps the signal provider can add some insight?

UPDATE: The signal has begun to trade, so far so good.

2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 22:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 21:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 584 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.13 02:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 07:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 572 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 23:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dean626
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
500
USD
85
98%
347
68%
19%
0.99
-0.00
USD
36%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.