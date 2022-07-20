SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Dean626
Clifford Vitale

Dean626

Clifford Vitale
2 inceleme
72 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
311
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
212 (68.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
99 (31.83%)
En iyi işlem:
13.25 USD
En kötü işlem:
-13.93 USD
Brüt kâr:
219.40 USD (19 803 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-221.17 USD (25 824 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (7.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14.28 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
107.32%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.04
Alış işlemleri:
159 (51.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
152 (48.87%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.01 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-13.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-18.46 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
12.24%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
44.55 USD
Maksimum:
45.65 USD (8.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.12% (45.65 USD)
Varlığa göre:
36.05% (155.40 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURCAD 178
GBPUSD 80
AUDNZD 49
GBPCAD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURCAD 0
GBPUSD 10
AUDNZD -12
GBPCAD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURCAD -4.1K
GBPUSD 200
AUDNZD -2.2K
GBPCAD 103
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.25 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 11
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXFair.com-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 6
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 15
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 1
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 14
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
123 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

-Its highly advised to understand Margin and Leverage from your Broker or educational material available on internet.

Pairs Traded currently on signal:  GBP/USD&EURCAD. Note: Current margin rate for GBP/USD,EURCAD is 50:1.But can change at Brokers discretion. ( https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/ ). 


EA and set file is for SALE  @  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85749?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 This EA trades Spot/Scalp forex with stop loss to protect equity. (Technical data).  EA enters when there are pricing deficiencies in the market. EA calculates trade opens by TOD (time of day) Momentum, trends and counter trends. Trades may be opened and closed in a basket. This EA Trades on stop losses and cost averaging. EA may Hold one or more open trades for up to a month but rarely.( see Note below). EA sometimes adds orders if 1st order is in drawdown or stopped loss occurred. Depending on your broker, you may get charged an over night fee (swap) once every week and commissions every day until orders closed. EA does not trade every day or may not open an order all month when market conditions are not optimal. Its highly recommended to use a VPS server on signals. I may occasionally manually intervene to assist EA to maximize profit or decrease risk.

 Minimum Deposit for small investors learning short term $450. Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $450 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.01). When account reaches $900, I recommend lot size 0.02. Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

Minimum Deposit For long/shory term investors is $2000.00,  Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $2000 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.04).  Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

 Note : Oanda signal. June 2022 forward live account, A %36 drawdown occurred. This may happen in future ( but rarely), past performance is not indicative of future performance. Do not invest money that you can not afford to lose. High drawdown occurs in investing with any investment type. For example: Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks etc...It's recommended that investors should have at least %10-20 in bonds or cash. This %10-20 cash will come handy in large drawdown on Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks. This is an opportunity for investors looking for discount prices or for purposes long term investments also, with our Forex accounts adds cushion to Margin.

USA Clients: My Oanda Signal: "https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/signal/62pd".


International clients outside USA:

Minimum Deposit Recommendation on broker with 500/1 leverage. $150 deposit with trading lot size (0.01)

My Tradersway Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/t  


Links that may help for setting up the signal copy.

Oanda Margin Rates: https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about suffixes.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13

Lot size questions

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777


Hello,

To answer Subscriber (Redduc749s) question about not trading in 14 days. The EA opens trades on high probability winners, thus may not trade for some time. Past History shows that on average 0-8 orders can open per month . It may be possible that Market in future may not create a good quality trade for EA to open. Also remember that this EA is not %100 accurate on picking first order trades with %100 accuracy. Nothing in the market is %100 accurate. According to back testing and forward testing data since 2008, EA will sometimes open a 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th order to accommodate the first orders if trade was not good for profit. In the testing from 2008 to present there has been 5 times that the EA opened up to 5 orders and didn't close for profit until approximately 2 weeks. This may happen in future , and very rare. I wish EA was hundred 💯 percent accuracy, just like every trader or investor. Interesting enough EA did open 1st trade for the Month after the review. Hope this helps Thank you Cliff V

Cliff V


Ortalama derecelendirme:
abaylosis
11
abaylosis 2022.07.20 04:35   

I’m new to trading and Still observing. So far so good! Hope to learn more from this trade.

Redduc749s
417
Redduc749s 2022.05.06 03:14  (2022.05.06 23:51 değiştirildi) 
 

I recently subscribed, but it hasn't traded yet. The last trade was 14 days ago. The trade history doesn't show gaps in trading this big. Perhaps the signal provider can add some insight?

UPDATE: The signal has begun to trade, so far so good.

2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 06:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 08:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 20:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 09:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 22:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 10:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 03:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 21:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.23 03:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.28 13:51
No swaps are charged
2025.02.28 13:51
No swaps are charged
2025.02.26 05:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.18 03:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.09 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 11:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.27 02:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Dean626
Ayda 30 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
498
USD
72
98%
311
68%
20%
0.99
-0.01
USD
36%
1:50
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.