-Its highly advised to understand Margin and Leverage from your Broker or educational material available on internet.

Pairs Traded currently on signal: GBP/USD&EURCAD. Note: Current margin rate for GBP/USD,EUR CAD is 50: 1.But can change at Brokers discretion. ( https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/ ).





EA and set file is for SALE @ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85749?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy .

This EA trades Spot/Scalp forex with stop loss to protect equity. (Technical data). EA enters when there are pricing deficiencies in the market. EA calculates trade opens by TOD (time of day) Momentum, trends and counter trends. Trades may be opened and closed in a basket. This EA Trades on stop losses and cost averaging. EA may Hold one or more open trades for up to a month but rarely.( see Note below). EA sometimes adds orders if 1st order is in drawdown or stopped loss occurred. Depending on your broker, you may get charged an over night fee (swap) once every week and commissions every day until orders closed. EA does not trade every day or may not open an order all month when market conditions are not optimal. Its highly recommended to use a VPS server on signals. I may occasionally manually intervene to assist EA to maximize profit or decrease risk.

Minimum Deposit for small investors learning short term $450. Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $450 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.01). When account reaches $900, I recommend lot size 0.02. Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

Minimum Deposit For long/shory term investors is $2000.00, Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $2000 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.04). Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

Note : Oanda signal. June 2022 forward live account, A %36 drawdown occurred. This may happen in future ( but rarely), past performance is not indicative of future performance. Do not invest money that you can not afford to lose. High drawdown occurs in investing with any investment type. For example: Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks etc...It's recommended that investors should have at least %10-20 in bonds or cash. This %10-20 cash will come handy in large drawdown on Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks. This is an opportunity for investors looking for discount prices or for purposes long term investments also, with our Forex accounts adds cushion to Margin.

International clients outside USA:

Minimum Deposit Recommendation on broker with 500/1 leverage. $150 deposit with trading lot size (0.01)

Hello, To answer Subscriber (Redduc749s) question about not trading in 14 days. The EA opens trades on high probability winners, thus may not trade for some time. Past History shows that on average 0-8 orders can open per month . It may be possible that Market in future may not create a good quality trade for EA to open. Also remember that this EA is not %100 accurate on picking first order trades with %100 accuracy. Nothing in the market is %100 accurate. According to back testing and forward testing data since 2008, EA will sometimes open a 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th order to accommodate the first orders if trade was not good for profit. In the testing from 2008 to present there has been 5 times that the EA opened up to 5 orders and didn't close for profit until approximately 2 weeks. This may happen in future , and very rare. I wish EA was hundred 💯 percent accuracy, just like every trader or investor. Interesting enough EA did open 1st trade for the Month after the review. Hope this helps Thank you Cliff V

Cliff V



