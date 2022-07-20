시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Dean626
Clifford Vitale

Dean626

Clifford Vitale
2 리뷰
85
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 -0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
347
이익 거래:
238 (68.58%)
손실 거래:
109 (31.41%)
최고의 거래:
13.25 USD
최악의 거래:
-13.93 USD
총 수익:
247.04 USD (21 928 pips)
총 손실:
-247.33 USD (28 200 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (8.13 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
14.28 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.00
거래 활동:
19.39%
최대 입금량:
107.32%
최근 거래:
12 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
14 시간
회복 요인:
-0.01
롱(주식매수):
181 (52.16%)
숏(주식차입매도):
166 (47.84%)
수익 요인:
1.00
기대수익:
-0.00 USD
평균 이익:
1.04 USD
평균 손실:
-2.27 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-13.72 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-18.46 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.03%
연간 예측:
2.97%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
44.55 USD
최대한의:
45.65 USD (8.89%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.12% (45.65 USD)
자본금별:
36.05% (155.40 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURCAD 198
GBPUSD 96
AUDNZD 49
GBPCAD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURCAD 6
GBPUSD 6
AUDNZD -12
GBPCAD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURCAD -3.7K
GBPUSD -412
AUDNZD -2.2K
GBPCAD 103
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.25 USD
최악의 거래: -14 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +8.13 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13.72 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXFair.com-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 5
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 6
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 15
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 9
125 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

-Its highly advised to understand Margin and Leverage from your Broker or educational material available on internet.

Pairs Traded currently on signal:  GBP/USD&EURCAD. Note: Current margin rate for GBP/USD,EURCAD is 50:1.But can change at Brokers discretion. ( https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/ ). 


EA and set file is for SALE  @  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85749?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 This EA trades Spot/Scalp forex with stop loss to protect equity. (Technical data).  EA enters when there are pricing deficiencies in the market. EA calculates trade opens by TOD (time of day) Momentum, trends and counter trends. Trades may be opened and closed in a basket. This EA Trades on stop losses and cost averaging. EA may Hold one or more open trades for up to a month but rarely.( see Note below). EA sometimes adds orders if 1st order is in drawdown or stopped loss occurred. Depending on your broker, you may get charged an over night fee (swap) once every week and commissions every day until orders closed. EA does not trade every day or may not open an order all month when market conditions are not optimal. Its highly recommended to use a VPS server on signals. I may occasionally manually intervene to assist EA to maximize profit or decrease risk.

 Minimum Deposit for small investors learning short term $450. Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $450 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.01). When account reaches $900, I recommend lot size 0.02. Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

Minimum Deposit For long/shory term investors is $2000.00,  Recommendation on brokers with 50/1 leverage. Minimum $2000 deposit with maximum trading lot size (0.04).  Add 0.01 lot for every $450 made or deposit.

 Note : Oanda signal. June 2022 forward live account, A %36 drawdown occurred. This may happen in future ( but rarely), past performance is not indicative of future performance. Do not invest money that you can not afford to lose. High drawdown occurs in investing with any investment type. For example: Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks etc...It's recommended that investors should have at least %10-20 in bonds or cash. This %10-20 cash will come handy in large drawdown on Forex, Bitcoin, Futures, Stocks. This is an opportunity for investors looking for discount prices or for purposes long term investments also, with our Forex accounts adds cushion to Margin.

USA Clients: My Oanda Signal: "https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/signal/62pd".


International clients outside USA:

Minimum Deposit Recommendation on broker with 500/1 leverage. $150 deposit with trading lot size (0.01)

My Tradersway Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/widget/t  


Links that may help for setting up the signal copy.

Oanda Margin Rates: https://www.oanda.com/us-en/legal/margin-rates/

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about suffixes.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13

Lot size questions

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777


Hello,

To answer Subscriber (Redduc749s) question about not trading in 14 days. The EA opens trades on high probability winners, thus may not trade for some time. Past History shows that on average 0-8 orders can open per month . It may be possible that Market in future may not create a good quality trade for EA to open. Also remember that this EA is not %100 accurate on picking first order trades with %100 accuracy. Nothing in the market is %100 accurate. According to back testing and forward testing data since 2008, EA will sometimes open a 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th order to accommodate the first orders if trade was not good for profit. In the testing from 2008 to present there has been 5 times that the EA opened up to 5 orders and didn't close for profit until approximately 2 weeks. This may happen in future , and very rare. I wish EA was hundred 💯 percent accuracy, just like every trader or investor. Interesting enough EA did open 1st trade for the Month after the review. Hope this helps Thank you Cliff V

Cliff V


평균 평점:
abaylosis
11
abaylosis 2022.07.20 04:35   

I’m new to trading and Still observing. So far so good! Hope to learn more from this trade.

Redduc749s
417
Redduc749s 2022.05.06 03:14  (수정됨 2022.05.06 23:51) 
 

I recently subscribed, but it hasn't traded yet. The last trade was 14 days ago. The trade history doesn't show gaps in trading this big. Perhaps the signal provider can add some insight?

UPDATE: The signal has begun to trade, so far so good.

2026.01.01 10:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 22:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 21:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 584 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.13 02:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 07:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 572 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 23:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Dean626
월별 30 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
500
USD
85
98%
347
68%
19%
0.99
-0.00
USD
36%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.