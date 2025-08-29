通貨 / USO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
USO: United States Oil Fund
74.67 USD 0.28 (0.37%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USOの今日の為替レートは、-0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.28の安値と75.65の高値で取引されました。
United States Oil Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USO News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Under Pressure Despite API Reporting Oil Inventory Draws
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- WTI Crude Oil Slips Below $62 As Supply Concerns Outweigh Demand Optimism
- The Commodities Feed: IEA Expects Record Oil Glut Next Year
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- May World And Non-OPEC Oil Production
- OPEC+ Continues With Supply Hikes
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Oil Markets: Bracing For A Surplus
- Commodities: Gold Hits Another Record High
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Oil Update - August 2025
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- WTI Crude Steadies Near As Traders Weigh Demand Slowdown Against Supply Risks
1日のレンジ
74.28 75.65
1年のレンジ
60.67 84.59
- 以前の終値
- 74.95
- 始値
- 75.10
- 買値
- 74.67
- 買値
- 74.97
- 安値
- 74.28
- 高値
- 75.65
- 出来高
- 9.418 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.78%
- 1年の変化
- 7.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K