USO: United States Oil Fund

75.64 USD 1.39 (1.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USO exchange rate has changed by 1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.80 and at a high of 75.85.

USO News

Daily Range
74.80 75.85
Year Range
60.67 84.59
Previous Close
74.25
Open
75.09
Bid
75.64
Ask
75.94
Low
74.80
High
75.85
Volume
10.145 K
Daily Change
1.87%
Month Change
-0.57%
6 Months Change
-2.53%
Year Change
9.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%